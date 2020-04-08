José Mourinho admits Spurs park training session was wrong

Portuguese was pictured on Tuesday training Tanguy Ndombele on Hadley Common

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Jose Mourinho has admitted it was wrong to host a one-on-one training session with Tanguy Ndombele in a public park during lockdown. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has accepted he was in the wrong for holding a one-on-one training session with Tanguy Ndombele in a public park.

Mourinho was pictured on social media flaunting government rules by meeting up with the midfielder on Hadley Common on Tuesday, even though they kept to social distancing guidelines.

Fellow Spurs players Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were spotted running side by side in a separate session, while Serge Aurier filmed himself on Instagram running alongside a friend.

Mourinho has held his hands up and admitted that he was in the wrong.

“I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household,” he said.

“It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives.”

While Mourinho accepts he was in the wrong by holding the session, it was an isolated incident, with group sessions taking place online.

But it is the latest bad news story for Spurs, who have attracted widespread criticism for their decision to furlough non-playing staff last week.

