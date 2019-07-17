Joey Barton charged with actual bodily harm

Barton Fleetwood manager to appear in court over incident after Barnsley match in April

Updated: 22 minutes ago

 

Barton Fleetwood manager Joey Barton has been charged with actual bodily harm after an incident following Barnsley’s match against Fleetwood in April.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: ““Joseph Barton, 36, of Fox Bank Close, Widnes, has been charged with actual bodily harm contrary to section 47 assault and has been bailed to appear before Barnsley Magistrates Court on Wednesday 9 October 2019.

“On Saturday 13 April 2019, a man was left with facial injuries after an incident in the club tunnel around 5pm, following the conclusion of Barnsley’s match against Fleetwood Town.”

Barton has “emphatically denied” accusations that he confronted Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in the tunnel following the League One match. – PA

