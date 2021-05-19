Joel Glazer to engage in Man United fans’ forum for first time

Move follow the large fan protests outside Old Trafford over the last few weeks

Jamie Jackson

Manchester United fans protest outside Old Trafford before the match against Liverpool. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United fans protest outside Old Trafford before the match against Liverpool. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

 

Joel Glazer is to attend an online Manchester United fans’ forum on June 4th, the first time he will directly engage with supporters since his family bought the club in 2005. The co-chairman has said he hopes this will usher in a “new era”.

The move follows protests against the Glazers outside Old Trafford, including one that caused United’s game with Liverpool on May 2nd to be postponed. The club also lost a proposed 10-year, £200m (€231m) training kit sponsorship with The Hut Group because the local business has concerns about fans targeting United’s commercial partners.

In a press release, Glazer said: “I am looking forward to the meeting with the Fans’ Forum to hear their views and be part of a constructive discussion. I firmly believe this can open a new era of positive dialogue and cooperation between the club and fans.”

The forum consists of at least 11 match-attending supporters drawn from different sections of Old Trafford. Glazer may face questions about United’s £455m (€528m) debt, the £1bn-plus (€1.16bn) interest payments made by the club in the family’s 16-year ownership to service this, and the joining of the now defunct European Super League, which reignited lingering frustration with the Glazers. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.