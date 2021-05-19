Joel Glazer to engage in Man United fans’ forum for first time

Joel Glazer is to attend an online Manchester United fans’ forum on June 4th, the first time he will directly engage with supporters since his family bought the club in 2005. The co-chairman has said he hopes this will usher in a “new era”.

The move follows protests against the Glazers outside Old Trafford, including one that caused United’s game with Liverpool on May 2nd to be postponed. The club also lost a proposed 10-year, £200m (€231m) training kit sponsorship with The Hut Group because the local business has concerns about fans targeting United’s commercial partners.

In a press release, Glazer said: “I am looking forward to the meeting with the Fans’ Forum to hear their views and be part of a constructive discussion. I firmly believe this can open a new era of positive dialogue and cooperation between the club and fans.”

The forum consists of at least 11 match-attending supporters drawn from different sections of Old Trafford. Glazer may face questions about United’s £455m (€528m) debt, the £1bn-plus (€1.16bn) interest payments made by the club in the family’s 16-year ownership to service this, and the joining of the now defunct European Super League, which reignited lingering frustration with the Glazers. – Guardian