Jesus spares Aguero’s blushes at Leicester

Jesus comes off bench to score winner after penalty miss

Updated: 13 minutes ago

Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City celebrates with Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez after scoring his team’s winner at The King Power Stadium. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City celebrates with Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez after scoring his team’s winner at The King Power Stadium. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

 

Leicester City 0 Manchester City 1

Gabriel Jesus came off the bench to secure Manchester City a 1-0 Premier League victory at Leicester City after yet another penalty miss by Pep Guardiola’s side on Saturday.

It looked like being a frustrating day for second-placed City when Kasper Schmeichel saved Sergio Aguero’s spot kick just past the hour but Jesus spared his blushes.

The Brazilian was fractionally onside as he collected a pass by former Leicester title winner Riyad Mahrez and he showed great composure to power a shot past Schmeichel.

Victory lifted City seven points above Leicester in the battle for runners-up spot behind runaway leaders Liverpool who remain 19 points clear before their clash with lowly West Ham United at Anfield on Monday.

The only surprise was that it took so long for the deadlock to be broken in an absorbing clash at the King Power stadium. Premier League top scorer Jamie Vardy was denied by the post in the first half while Schmeichel made impressive saves from Kevin de Bruyne and Aguero.

Aguero’s penalty miss means City have failed to convert five of their last seven spot kicks in all competitions.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.