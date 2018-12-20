James McCarthy set for Everton return over festive season

Republic of Ireland midfielder has been out for 11 months after breaking a leg

James McCarthy is set to play his first game for Everton since January 20th over the festive season. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

James McCarthy is set to play his first game for Everton since January 20th over the festive season. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

 

Everton midfielder James McCarthy could make his competitive comeback over the festive period after 11 months out with a broken leg.

The Republic of Ireland international has not featured since a horrific double-fracture of his lower right leg against West Brom on January 20th.

McCarthy was involved with the squad for the visit of Newcastle earlier this month but did not make the bench.

But with four matches in 212-and-a-half hours – the shortest time of all Premier League sides – from St Stephen’s Day to New Year’s Day, he could be called upon.

“James is progressing. He is getting better,” manager Marco Silva told evertontv when asked about his midfield options.

“It is good to have all of them available. We will need all of them. It will be important in a busy month.

“We have some games really close to each other, there is not the normal time to recover between games.

“It is a matter of decisions. What I want is them working hard to be ready when the chance comes again.

“I know games will give him a better condition, but we are playing tough, tough matches and it is not easy to give him what everybody knows will help him get better, which is minutes in those games.

“But he is a worker and I really like him. He works really hard every day to achieve the best physical condition. He enjoys what he is doing.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.