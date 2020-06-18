Jack Grealish charged with two offences for road accident

Aston Villa captain involved in incident as he breached coronavirus lockdown in March

Paul Doyle

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish in action against Sheffield United during the first game of the Premier League restart. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty/AFP

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish in action against Sheffield United during the first game of the Premier League restart. Photograph: Carl Recine/Getty/AFP

 

Jack Grealish has been charged with two offences relating to the road accident in which the Aston Villa captain was involved when he breached lockdown in March.

The player will appear in court on August 25th to answer charges of driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at or report a collision.

“Jack Grealish is accused of the offences in Waterside, Dickens Heath, Solihull, on Sunday March 29th,” read a statement from West Midlands police. “An investigation was launched after we responded to reports of a car hitting parked vehicles and the driver fleeing on foot. The 24-year-old from Barnt Green, Worcestershire, has been postal charged to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on August 25th.”

This month Grealish talked about his embarrassment over breaking the lockdown and his efforts to atone. “I knew straight away that I had to come out and apologise myself, which I wanted to do; I didn’t want to hide behind a club statement,” said the 24-year-old. “I am old enough now and mature enough to know that I’d done wrong.

“I know I am a footballer but I’m still human and we all make mistakes and straight away I knew I’d made a mistake. I’m also a role model as well to a lot of people out there, especially young children who might look up to me. So I try to act in respectable manner but since then I have tried to keep my head down, work hard and do as much charitable work as possible.”

After the incident he donated £150,000 to Birmingham Children’s Hospital – which he has supported many times in the past – and raised more than £55,000 for the NHS by raffling of one of his jerseys. - Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.