Jack Grealish charged with two offences for road accident

Jack Grealish has been charged with two offences relating to the road accident in which the Aston Villa captain was involved when he breached lockdown in March.

The player will appear in court on August 25th to answer charges of driving without due care and attention, and failing to stop at or report a collision.

“Jack Grealish is accused of the offences in Waterside, Dickens Heath, Solihull, on Sunday March 29th,” read a statement from West Midlands police. “An investigation was launched after we responded to reports of a car hitting parked vehicles and the driver fleeing on foot. The 24-year-old from Barnt Green, Worcestershire, has been postal charged to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on August 25th.”

This month Grealish talked about his embarrassment over breaking the lockdown and his efforts to atone. “I knew straight away that I had to come out and apologise myself, which I wanted to do; I didn’t want to hide behind a club statement,” said the 24-year-old. “I am old enough now and mature enough to know that I’d done wrong.

“I know I am a footballer but I’m still human and we all make mistakes and straight away I knew I’d made a mistake. I’m also a role model as well to a lot of people out there, especially young children who might look up to me. So I try to act in respectable manner but since then I have tried to keep my head down, work hard and do as much charitable work as possible.”

After the incident he donated £150,000 to Birmingham Children’s Hospital – which he has supported many times in the past – and raised more than £55,000 for the NHS by raffling of one of his jerseys. - Guardian