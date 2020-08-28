Jürgen Klopp laughs off Liverpool links with Lionel Messi

Jürgen Klopp has laughed off suggestions that Liverpool could sign Lionel Messi but would like to see him in the Premier League. Messi has rocked the football world by handing in a transfer request at Barcelona, sparking widespread speculation over his future.

Klopp says he would happily take the six-times world player of the year, but concedes the Premier League champions are not in the market for the 33-year-old. The Liverpool manager said: “Interest? Who doesn’t want to have Messi in their team? But, no chance.”

Liverpool’s title rivals Manchester City are considered to be among the favourites to sign Messi should he leave the Nou Camp. A move to the Etihad Stadium would reunite Messi with his former Barça boss Pep Guardiola, under whom he won two Champions League crowns in 2009 and 2011.

City may hold further appeal in that chairman Ferran Soriano and the director of football Txiki Begiristain are also well known to Messi from their time at the Catalan club. He may also be keen to link up with his friend and long-time Argentina team-mate Sergio Agüero.

Klopp said: “It would obviously help Manchester City and make it even more difficult to beat them, which was already very difficult. For the Premier League it would be great, 100 per cent, having the best player in the world in the league. The numbers are not for us. We don’t have to start thinking about it. No chance, but, good player to be honest!”

“I’m not sure the Premier League needs a boost but it would be a boost, for sure,” Klopp added. “It would be interesting to see as well. Messi never played in another league, other than Spain. Actually, I would like to see it – but I’m not sure I will.”