Jürgen Klopp hails Liverpool’s best game of the season

‘We had 85 brilliant minutes, although unfortunately we didn’t finish the game off’
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp applauds the fans after the Premier League win over Tottenham at Wembley Stadium. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp applauds the fans after the Premier League win over Tottenham at Wembley Stadium. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

 

Jürgen Klopp described Liverpool’s performance in the 2-1 win at Tottenham as their best so far in a perfect start to the season.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino struck either side of half-time at Wembley to make it five wins in as many games for last season’s Champions League runners-up.

Erik Lamela pounced in second-half injury time to cause a few nervous moments within a late Spurs fightback, but Liverpool dominated throughout and should have finished emphatic winners.

“For me the performance was better than the result. But the result is the most important thing and the result is perfect because winning here is so difficult,” Klopp said.

“You need an outstanding performance to win and that’s what the boys delivered. We could have scored more and we controlled the game.

“It was our best game of the season for sure. We had 85 brilliant minutes, although unfortunately we didn’t finish the game off.

“Tottenham have the quality to strike back and that’s what they did off the corner.

“I’m really happy and proud of the performance. We played the type of football that is really nice for a manager.

“It was a very good performance, maybe our best against Tottenham. But only five per cent less and we would probably have lost.

“Tottenham won’t be happy but because we were so good, it was difficult for them. We deserved to win.”

The only cloud hanging over an otherwise successful afternoon in London was an eye injury sustained by Firmino during a 75th-minute clash with Jan Vertonghen that saw Spurs awarded a free-kick.

“I didn’t see it back. I only saw the situation from 60 yards. I have no clue exactly what happened. It’s something to do with the eye and for sure it’s uncomfortable for him,” Klopp said.

Even after Lamela had scored there was still time for Tottenham to launch one last attack and it was during this sequence that Sadio Mane appeared to hack down Son Heung-min as the South Korean was about to shoot.

“In the end, I think everyone saw it was very clearly a penalty on Son from Mane,” Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said.

“We should be talking in a different way now because if it was given, it’s 2-2 if we score the goal.

“Now we’re talking about character and personality. We need to improve a lot.

“I want to say that Liverpool deserved the victory but if you analyse the game, there are some key moments like the goal that we conceded.

“The first half was even and then we conceded again from a set-piece.

“This type of game shows you that we need to improve if we want to contend for the title.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.