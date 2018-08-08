Jérôme Boateng tells José Mourinho he won’t join United

German defender was a target for United but he has told Mourinho he won’t leave Bayern

Christian Falk

Bayern Munich’s defender Jerome Boateng has told José Mourinho he is not interested in joining Manchester United. Photo: Christof Stache/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s defender Jerome Boateng has told José Mourinho he is not interested in joining Manchester United. Photo: Christof Stache/Getty Images

 

Jérôme Boateng has phoned José Mourinho to tell him that he will not join Manchester United this summer. United made contact with Bayern Munich on Sunday to inquire what it would cost to sign the Germany international but the deal is now dead before the Premier League club even made an official bid.

Mourinho is desperately trying to bolster a squad that has struggled in pre-season with Boateng one of several names given by the Portuguese manager to the United executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, before the summer. However, so far United have only added the Brazil midfielder Fred for £55m, the 19-year-old full-back Diogo Dalot for £19m and the back-up goalkeeper Lee Grant for £1.5m.

Bayern value Boateng, who has a contract until 2021, between €50m and €60m. United were only prepared to pay up to €30m for the former Manchester City centre-half.

Boateng told Mourinho that he believes more in the Bayern project at the moment and that the chances of winning the Champions League are bigger with the German champions than at United. Paris St-Germain are still interested in signing the 2014 World Cup winner.

United, meanwhile, have turned down a Barcelona bid for £45m plus Yerry Mina and André Gomes for Paul Pogba. The club is not considering any offers for the Frenchman. – Guardian service

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.