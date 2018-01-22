Ireland U19 striker Michael Obafemi keen for more chances at Southampton

Republic of Ireland under-19 striker Michael Obafemi is eager to kick on after becoming the first player born after the year 2000 to feature for the club in a Premier League match.

The 17-year-old, who was born in Dublin to Nigerian parents before moving at a young age to England, came off the bench for Southampton in Sunday’s Premier League draw with Tottenham.

When he replaced Manolo Gabbiadini after 82 minutes, Obafemi became the Saints’ the second youngest player to make a top-flight debut for the club after Luke Shaw.

Southampton striker Michael Obafemi misses a chance after coming off the bench in the Premier league game against Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Obafemi missed a glorious opportunity to grab the winner shortly after coming on at St Mary’s, admitting afterwards he used the wrong foot when he side-footed wide of the goal.

“When the chance came, I should have used my left foot but I hope I will get another opportunity to prove I can make it at this level,” said Obafemi, who has scored nine goals in 11 games for Southampton in the under-18 Premier League.

“I was nervous but the welcome from the supporters was brilliant and the senior guys told me to just relax and prove myself. I want to move on from here and keep working hard.”

“I can’t stop here, this is just the start of what I hope is my career.”