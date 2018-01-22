Ireland U19 striker Michael Obafemi keen for more chances at Southampton

Obafemi became first player born in this century to play a Premier League match

Updated: about 10 hours ago

Southampton striker Michael Obafemi in action during the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Southampton striker Michael Obafemi in action during the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

 

Republic of Ireland under-19 striker Michael Obafemi is eager to kick on after becoming the first player born after the year 2000 to feature for the club in a Premier League match.

The 17-year-old, who was born in Dublin to Nigerian parents before moving at a young age to England, came off the bench for Southampton in Sunday’s Premier League draw with Tottenham.

When he replaced Manolo Gabbiadini after 82 minutes, Obafemi became the Saints’ the second youngest player to make a top-flight debut for the club after Luke Shaw.

Southampton striker Michael Obafemi misses a chance after coming off the bench in the Premier league game against Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Southampton striker Michael Obafemi misses a chance after coming off the bench in the Premier league game against Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Obafemi missed a glorious opportunity to grab the winner shortly after coming on at St Mary’s, admitting afterwards he used the wrong foot when he side-footed wide of the goal.

“When the chance came, I should have used my left foot but I hope I will get another opportunity to prove I can make it at this level,” said Obafemi, who has scored nine goals in 11 games for Southampton in the under-18 Premier League.

“I was nervous but the welcome from the supporters was brilliant and the senior guys told me to just relax and prove myself. I want to move on from here and keep working hard.”

“I can’t stop here, this is just the start of what I hope is my career.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.