Ireland to play England in Wembley friendly on November 12th

Fixture replaces potential Euros playoff and precedes clashes with Wales and Bulgaria

Ireland will play England at Wembley on November 12th. Photograph: Toby Melville/Getty

The Republic of Ireland will play a friendly against England at Wembley on November 12th, the FAI have announced.

The friendly (kick-off 8pm) will precede Ireland’s Uefa Nations League fixtures away to Wales on November 15th and at home to Bulgaria on November 18th.

Stephen Kenny’s side could have been playing against Northern Ireland in a European Championships playoff on November 12th, however penalty defeat to Slovakia freed up the date and allowed the Wembley clash to be organised.

Ireland’s last meeting with England, at the Aviva Stadium in June 2015, ended in a goalless draw. The two sides drew 1-1 at Wembley in 2013.

The Republic will base themselves in England ahead of the match, before they play in Cardiff three days later.

On the announcement of the fixture, Kenny said: “It’s a high quality game for the team. With minimal travel between London, Cardiff and Dublin in these changed times, it is better for us logistically with player welfare paramount.

“It helps ensure we will have our strongest possible squad available for all three matches.”

