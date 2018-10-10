Ireland’s Kevin Long pens new contract with Burnley

Burnley defender Kevin Long has signed a new contract with the club running to the summer of 2021.

The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland centre-back has been with the Clarets since joining from Cork City in January 2010.

Long told Burnley’s official website: “Talks started at the end of last season and moved on from there.

“I came back in the summer to go again and I still really enjoy being here and I’m delighted that it will be for another three years.

“Ever since I’ve been here the club has gone from strength to strength. It’s progressed massively, and I think it will continue to do, as long as we keep making sure the performances on the pitch are moving forward.”

The new deal replaces the three-year agreement Long signed in August 2017.

He made 19 appearances for Burnley last season, including 16 in the Premier League as he helped them finish seventh.

So far this term he has featured in only one league match among five appearances in all competitions.

Long added: “Last season I played quite a few games in the Premier League, which is the highest level and where you want to be.

“I’m not in the team at the moment with Tarky (James Tarkowski) and Ben (Mee) doing well and so I’ve got to bide my time again.

“You have to wait for a chance and then try and take it when it comes, which I think I did last season.

“I want to be playing games and I’m not happy when I’m not in the team.

“My main aim is to get in the starting line-up. But you can only pick 11 and I have to be patient and keep working hard.

“And when the chance comes, I like to think I help the team and I want that to continue.”

Long — who has had loan spells with Accrington, Rochdale, Portsmouth, Barnsley and MK Dons during his time with Burnley — is part of the Republic of Ireland squad preparing for for the Nations League matches against Denmark on Saturday and Wales on Tuesday. He has eight caps.