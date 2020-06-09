Ireland defender Niamh Fahey signs new deal at Liverpool

Republic of Ireland defender Niamh Fahey has signed a new contract with Liverpool FC Women.

The 32-year-old from Galway, who joined the club from Bordeaux in 2018, told Liverpoolfc. com was delighted to extend her stay.

“I’m just really happy to commit my future to the club. It’s a club I grew up supporting, so I was more than happy to stay and it’s my passion. So I’m just over the moon, delighted.

“It’s an amazing club to play for. I didn’t realise that I would feel the way I do when I pull on the red shirt.

“You know, you support the club but when you play for it, it’s a different feeling altogether. You have that badge and every day you are going out representing the club and it just adds an extra special meaning to me.

“As a supporter it’s beyond my wildest dreams to be a Liverpool player, so long may it continue.”