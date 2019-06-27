Inter eager to sign Romelu Lukaku with €70m bid

Internazionale are preparing their first bid for Romelu Lukaku as they attempt to sign the forward from Manchester United this summer.

The Italian club met with the Belgian’s representative, Federico Pastorello, on Wednesday and were told that Lukaku wants a move to Inter to work with their new coach, Antonio Conte.

Inter’s offer to Manchester United will involve an initial two-year deal worth €10m (£9m) with an obligation to buy at the end of the loan period for €60m (£53.8m), taking the total fee for the transfer to €70m (£62.8m).

The structure of the deal would allow Inter to conduct other transfer business this summer while still securing their No1 target, Lukaku. Inter are in the process of setting up meetings with United to discuss a possible deal and are set to discuss the matter with representatives from the Premier League club early next week.

The Italian side are still eager to sell their Argentinian forward, Mauro Icardi, and are hopeful of getting around €67m for him but if they seal an initial loan deal for Lukaku, the need to sell Icardi becomes less pressing.

Lukaku wants to leave Old Trafford after two years at the club. He lost his place at times last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjær while Conte is a huge admirer of him and tried to sign him when in charge of Chelsea in 2017. The Belgian scored 27 goals in his first season at the club but managed only 15 in 2018-19.

On Wednesday United agreed a deal to sign the Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka for an initial fee of £45m, rising to £50m. The club have already signed the Swansea winger Daniel James in this transfer window. – Guardian