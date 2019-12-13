‘I couldn’t contemplate leaving’ - Klopp extends contract to 2024

His assistants Peter Krawietz and Pepijn Lijnders have also agreed new deals

Updated: 48 minutes ago

Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool’s sixth European Cup triumph. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool have given manager Jurgen Klopp a new contract.

The German has signed an improved deal through to 2024, the Reds announced on Friday.

Klopp, who moved to Anfield in 2015, guided Liverpool to the Champions League title in June and currently has them eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Assistant managers Peter Krawietz and Pepijn Lijnders have also agreed deals.

“For me personally this is a statement of intent, one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve,” the 52-year-old Klopp told Liverpool’s official website.

“When I see the development of the club and the collaborative work that continues to take place, I feel my contribution can only grow.

“People see what happens on the pitch as a measure of our progress and although it is the best measure, it’s not the only measure. I have seen the commitment from ownership through to every aspect and function of the club you can think of.

“When the call came in autumn 2015, I felt we were perfect for each other. If anything, now I feel I underestimated that. It is only with a total belief that the collaboration remains totally complementary on both sides that I am able to make this commitment to 2024.”

Klopp, whose side face Watford on Saturday, added there is nowhere else he would rather be.

“This club is in such a good place, I couldn’t contemplate leaving,” the former Borussia Dortmund boss added.

“I must also highlight the role of our sporting director, Michael Edwards, in this journey so far. His input and collaboration has been just as important as anyone else’s in getting us into a position to compete for the game’s top titles.

“For anyone in football who aspires to compete in an environment where every element of the organisation is at its very best — from the support of the supporters to the vision of the owners — there can be no better place than this.”

