Head of recruitment Sven Mislintat to leave Arsenal next month

Arsenal have announced head of recruitment Sven Mislintat will leave the club next month.

The German joined the Gunners on December 1st, 2017 and has been in place for less than 14 months.

In a statement on their website, Arsenal said Mislintat had “done a truly outstanding job”.

Mislintat will leave on February 8th, the Gunners said.

He said: “It’s been an amazing experience to work at a great club like Arsenal in what has been a big time of change.

“I am excited about what the future holds for the club and am looking forward to new challenges for myself.”

Appointed by then chief executive Ivan Gazidis, the former Borussia Dortmund chief scout’s position at the club was speculated over last week.

It had been anticipated he would be a key figure following last May’s departure of Arsene Wenger after 22 years as boss.

But the upheaval of Gazidis leaving for AC Milan last September and further behind-the-scenes changes are rumoured to have led to his departure.