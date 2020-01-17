Harry Maguire named new Manchester United captain

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer casts doubts over fitness of Marcus Rashford ahead of weekend

Updated: 50 minutes ago

Harry Maguire has been made the new captain of Manchester United. Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Harry Maguire as Manchester United’s new full-time captain just six months after his £80million move from Leicester.

Maguire will take the armband from Ashley Young, who is expected to complete his move to Inter Milan pending a medical on Friday.

Solskjaer said: “Harry has come in and been wearing the captain’s armband and he will keep wearing it.

“He has been a leader in the group and I have been not surprised but impressed with his leadership skills.”

Meanwhile, Solskjaer cast doubt on Marcus Rashford’s hopes of shaking off a back injury for Sunday’s clash with Liverpool.

Rashford made an aborted appearance in the midweek FA Cup win over Wolves which may have cost him his chances of figuring at Anfield.

Solskjaer added: “We’re going to give him the absolute amount of time but I am not going to hold my breath.

“I would think that he probably wouldn’t be ready but he’s still got 48 hours so let’s see.”

