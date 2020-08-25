Harry Maguire found guilty of aggravated assault and attempted bribery in Greece

Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery by a three-member misdemeanours court convening on the Greek island of Syros.

The £190,000-a-week Manchester United and England defender had denied all charges and said he would appeal. After the judgment was announced the three-member court retired to deliberate on sentencing.

“I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing,” Maguire said. “I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter – if anything myself, family and friends are the victims.”

Maguire, who was named in England’s squad on Tuesday while the trial was ongoing, allegedly told police, “Do you know who I am? I am very rich, I can give you money,” the court heard as the player went on trial days after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a policeman during a late-night brawl on Mykonos.

The assertion by two police officers who appeared as key witnesses for the prosecution was among a host of unsavoury claims that emerged at a hearing that Maguire’s lawyer, Alexis Anagnostakis, had desperately tried to postpone arguing he had formally received the charge sheet only hours earlier.

In proceedings that from the outset took many by surprise, the three-member misdemeanours court overruled Anagnostakis’s appeal.

Instead it was ruled the trial – attended by the 27-year-old footballer’s father, Alan – would begin as planned on Syros, the capital of the Cycladic isles to which Mykonos belongs. With police surrounding the building in searing temperatures, the case opened with several hours’ delay after officials had posted on the court’s notice board the names of the three suspects: Harry Maguire, his older brother Joe and Christopher Sharman, a friend. They too were found guilty on all charges despite vigorous denials and can also appeal.

The Britons were forced to endure two nights in police cells following the brawl, which is said to have erupted after rival fans publicly taunted the footballer on a day of heavy drinking in a beach bar on the famous party island.

Maguire had flown to Mykonos days before for a holiday that included teammates Marcus Rashford and Brandon Williams, his fiancée Fern Hawkins and his younger sister Daisy.

The defender was alleged to have attempted to bribe law enforcers after being taken to Mykonos’s police station in the wake of the brawl. As the severity of the incident hit home, the centre-back was described by one of the two police officers as not only resisting arrest but pleading to be released. “Please, let me go. I am very rich. I can pay. I am the leader of Manchester United,” he allegedly said.

Another on-duty officer who had rushed to the scene to break up the fight described how he was pushed so hard by the footballer as he tried to detain him that he fell on his back and had to be injected with painkillers.

Apostolakis, who had been flown in from Athens to represent the trio, disputed the account, telling the court that Harry Maguire was deliberately “kicked” and shoved by police officers who also attempted to demean him saying “your career is over”.

Anagnostakis, a leading human rights lawyer, who often defends Britons who get into trouble in Greece, said the brawl had been set off when Maguire learned his sister had been attacked by two men. Describing the pair as Albanians he said they had deliberately “injected” the 20-year-old with a substance that had caused her to instantly faint.

Ashden Morley, a friend of the Maguires called by the defence to corroborate the incident, said the group suspected she had been injected with a rape drug after Hawkins noticed Daisy’s eyes “rolling back in her head”. The group had called the driver of their rented van to take them to the island’s health clinic but found themselves being driven instead to the police station, the lawyer claimed.

Some of the most dramatic moments in the courtroom came when Morley, aged 27, a quantity surveyor, said the group thought they were going to be kidnapped by men chasing them in cars behind the media. “Our bus door opened and five or six males tried to force us off by physically pulling us,” he said recounting the scenes and fear that they were about to be “held at ransom”.

Under Greece’s penal code, Maguire could face a three-year sentence but is likely to be spared as a result of a scheme that allows defendants to convert their sentences into “paid” penalties.

Manchester United said in a statement after the verdict: “Harry Maguire pleaded not guilty to all of the misdemeanour charges made against him and he continues to strongly assert his innocence. It should be noted that the prosecution confirmed the charges and provided their evidence late on the day before the trial, giving the defence team minimal time to digest them and prepare. A request for the case to be adjourned was subsequently denied.

“On this basis, along with the substantial body of evidence refuting the charges, Harry Maguire’s legal team will now appeal the verdict, to allow a full and fair hearing at a later date.” - Guardian