Harry Maguire facing possible charge of assaulting police officer in Greece

Manchester United’s captain, Harry Maguire, is expected to be charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly “hit” a police officer and was arrested following an altercation on Thursday evening in Mykonos. The England defender spent the night in police custody and is to face charges on the neighbouring island of Syros – the administrative centre for the region.

Maguire was with friends in a bar on the Greek island when the incident occurred and the 27-year-old subsequently detained along with two friends and taken to a local police station for questioning.

“The soccer player was verbally abusive to an officer and then hit him. The three were resisting when brought to the Mykonos police station,” said a police official, who added Maguire and his friends will be taken by boat to Syros to face charges brought by a public prosecutor.

Greek media reported that Maguire had got into “a very heated altercation” with other English holidaymakers on the party island late on Thursday. When policemen, subsequently called to the scene, attempted to break up the midnight brawl, they were verbally abused.

“There were several policemen there. At some point, one of the three members of the group – they were aged 27, 28, and 29 – threw a swing at one of the policemen and a fight ensued,” added police spokesperson Petros Vassilakis. “All of the three were arrested but during the effort to do so, the other two, including the football player, got violent also. They threw down at least two policemen, hit them with their fists and kicked them.

“I can’t tell you what they were telling us,” he added. “All English swear words against the authorities and against the work of the police. All three, including the football player, are being held in custody, locked up in Mykonos cell. They will appear before a state prosecutor on the island of Syros later today to be charged with aggravated assault.”

A statement from United on Friday read: “The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night. Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment.” Maguire will have legal advice and support from club lawyers, with it thought the player’s own legal representatives will also be involved

If found guilty of an offence it will cause Ole Gunnar Solskjær, United’s manager, a serious problem and could threaten Maguire’s status as United captain. The 27-year-old was signed by Solskjær last summer, the £80 million (€89 million) fee paid to Leicester City a world record for a centre back. He was then made captain by the manager and has been key to the rebuilding of team culture and performance, United finishing third.

Maguire is enjoying a close-season break before the start of United’s next campaign, which begins on September 19th with the visit of Crystal Palace.

United were knocked out of the Europa League by Sevilla on Monday, with Maguire playing the whole game, and on Thursday evening his fiancee, Fern Hawkins, posted a picture to Instagram of them together. He was also photographed supposedly celebrating the birthday of the 2019 world snooker champion, Judd Trump, on the island. – Guardian