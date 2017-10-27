Harry Kane is out of Spurs’ clash with Manchester United

Striker suffered minor hamstring strain and Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed he is out
Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane holds his hamstring after straining it in their win over Liverpool at Wembley. Photo: Ian Kington/Getty Images

Tottenham striker Harry Kane will miss Saturday’s Premier League game at Manchester United with a hamstring injury, manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed.

The in-form 24-year-old left the field at Wembley holding his upper leg in the 87th minute after scoring twice in last Sunday’s 4-1 win over Liverpool.

Spurs confirmed on Twitter that the England frontman has been diagnosed with a “minor strain to the left hamstring”, and Pochettino said at his pre-match press conference that Kane will not be involved at Old Trafford.

“We can’t take the risk,” the Argentinian said.

“The doctor and medical staff made the decision to not take the risk. There is no sense in taking that risk and making the problem bigger.”

Pochettino acknowledged his disappointment at being without the prolific forward, but insisted it was “only a small issue”.

He continued: “The players are not machines and it is so difficult to cope with international duty and playing every three days. It is not a big problem, only a small issue, but he is not going to play (on Saturday).

“We don’t need to prove ourselves (without Kane). I think last season, in the period he was injured, you can see the stats and the games we played — win and lose with Harry, win and lose without Harry.

“I’m disappointed because he is our main striker and I think he is one of the best strikers in Europe, in the world, and always you are going to miss your best striker. I am not silly or stupid to talk in a different way.”

