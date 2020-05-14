Harry Kane gets shirty with Leyton Orient kit deal

England and Spurs star has donated the sponsorship to three causes

Harry Kane has bought the shirt sponsorship for Leyton Orient, the club where he had his first taste of first-team football. Photograph: Leyton Orient

England captain Harry Kane has bought the shirt sponsorship to League Two Leyton Orient’s 2020/21 kit.

The Spurs striker, who enjoyed his first taste of senior football on loan at Orient in 2011, has taken the front-of-shirt sponsorship for Orient’s three kits following approval from the Premier League, English Football League and Football Association.

Kane has donated the sponsorship to three causes, with the home shirt donning a thank you message to the frontline heroes of the coronavirus pandemic, the away shirt showing Haven House Children’s Hospice’s logo and the third kit donated to mental health charity Mind.

Kane, who scored five goals in 18 games for Orient, said: “I was born and brought up only at a couple of miles from the stadium and I am really happy to have the opportunity to give back to the club that gave me my first professional start.

“This also gives me a platform to be able to say a big thank you to the many frontline heroes and charities out there who provide care and support during these challenging times.”

Orient chief executive Danny Macklin added: “When we discussed with the England captain Harry Kane and his team at CK66, we all decided that we wanted this to be unique.

“We wanted to say thank you for the exceptional hard work and dedication of the frontline heroes during this pandemic and also bring attention to the other charities out there who have all suffering financial loss due to the pandemic.

“Thank you, Harry, for your amazing support and generosity – you are a true role model for the modern game.”

Orient will give 10 per cent of all shirt sales back to Kane’s nominated charities.

