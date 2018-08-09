Harry Arter joins Cardiff City in season-long loan deal

Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter has joined Cardiff City on a season-long loan deal from Bournemouth.

The 28-year-old will be ineligible to face his parent club in Saturday’s opening game of the Premier League season at the Vitality Stadium

Arter began his career at Charlton Athletic, and spent time at Staines Town, Welling United and Woking before joining Bournemouth in 2010. He has made 69 appearances in the Premier League over the last three seasons.