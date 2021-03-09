Guardiola may make decision on Agüero’s future later this month

Manchester City’s record goalscorer is out of contract at end of season

Jamie Jackson

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: ‘We have to see what happens at the end of the season. We cannot forget how long he was out .’ Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Pep Guardiola has said he is unlikely to consider Sergio Agüero’s long-term Manchester City future until the international break later this month, with the club’s record goalscorer out of contract at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has had his playing time markedly limited this season owing to fitness problems and testing positive for Covid-19. He suffered a serious knee injury in last season’s 5-0 win over Burnley in June and has made 11 appearances this term, including only three starts. The Argentinian was an unused substitute in Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Manchester United and on Tuesday.

Speaking before the game against Southampton on Wednesday, Guardiola was asked if he would like Agüero to extend a 10-year City career beyond the summer.

“Maybe I will think about it when the international break starts and I have more time,” said the manager. “As a human and as a person – even as a player of course [I’d like him to stay]. But we have to see what happens at the end of the season. We cannot forget how long he was out. He has started getting better. I know he needs minutes to get to his best condition but we are not maybe [able] to give him minutes [purely] for minutes because it is an important part of the season.

Injury problems

“We have to be calm, the club will speak to his agent to know the situation and we are going to talk at the end of the season. It’s the same with Fernandinho.”

The international break begins on March 22nd and Guardiola was asked how difficult it will be to assess Agüero now given his previous injury problems. “We’re going to see,” Guardiola said. “Now is coming the best [crucial] two or three months [of the season] and we will decide not just on him. Players will maybe leave or go on loan, maybe players from the academy will come up, maybe we are going to buy players.

“We’re going to decide [absolutely] at the end of the season. Now I could tell you an answer but I don’t know what is going to happen because in my mind right now I am far away from thinking about what is going to happen next season or the players that will be here.

“I am concerned about what we are playing for. If I am distracted, the players will feel I am distracted and I have to be incredibly focused for the next game and Fulham, the Champions League and the [FA Cup game] at Everton.”

City, who are 11 points ahead of United with 10 matches left, are at home against Southampton before travelling to Fulham on Saturday. Borussia Mönchengladbach then visit in next week’s Champions League last-16 second leg with Guardiola’s side holding a 2-0 advantage from the opening leg.

– Guardian

