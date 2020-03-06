Guardiola expects Manchester City will face an ‘incredibly aggressive’ United

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will on Sunday face an “incredibly aggressive” Manchester United enjoying their best moment of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s team are unbeaten in nine matches, a best run for a year. The trip to Old Trafford will be City’s fourth meeting with their crosstown rivals this term, having lost two of the previous three.

“When I saw the last games they were incredibly aggressive and in Old Trafford that will happen,” Guardiola said. “In some games they defend against us, but what I saw in the last games – not just against us but against every team in the league – is they were aggressive. At Goodison Park [in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Everton] they played a good game – and in others.

“Always I believe that United are strong and playing good. Always I have great respect and a good opinion of them. The players follow him [Solskjær], the commitment they show. They are getting better; this is their best moment of the season.”

Peak form

City have won their past five matches, including a Champions League victory at Real Madrid and last weekend’s Carabao Cup final triumph over Aston Villa. Guardiola believes his team are also in peak form.

“It’s been a good month after the [winter] break,” he said, then named the victories in full. “West Ham, Leicester, Madrid, the cup final, Sheffield Wednesday. I know how difficult opponents they are and we did it well.”

City’s 15-point advantage will not blunt their desire to beat United. “When we believe it’s more important for them we are going to lose,” said Guardiola. “We have to have belief that it’s important. I’ve never played a game thinking about points, or if the game is more comfortable [easy] or less. Every game we try to play and try to win.”

Guardiola relishes the derby. “I love it, always special,” he said. Kevin De Bruyne has only a remote chance of being available because of a shoulder problem and may not be risked on Wednesday at home to Arsenal to try to ensure he is available for the last-16 return at home to Madrid the following Tuesday.

