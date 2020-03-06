Guardiola expects Manchester City will face an ‘incredibly aggressive’ United

Manager relishing derby against Solskjær’s team who are unbeaten in nine matches

Jamie Jackson

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: ‘I believe that United are strong and playing good.’ Photograph: PA Wire

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: ‘I believe that United are strong and playing good.’ Photograph: PA Wire

 

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City will on Sunday face an “incredibly aggressive” Manchester United enjoying their best moment of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s team are unbeaten in nine matches, a best run for a year. The trip to Old Trafford will be City’s fourth meeting with their crosstown rivals this term, having lost two of the previous three.

“When I saw the last games they were incredibly aggressive and in Old Trafford that will happen,” Guardiola said. “In some games they defend against us, but what I saw in the last games – not just against us but against every team in the league – is they were aggressive. At Goodison Park [in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Everton] they played a good game – and in others.

“Always I believe that United are strong and playing good. Always I have great respect and a good opinion of them. The players follow him [Solskjær], the commitment they show. They are getting better; this is their best moment of the season.”

Peak form

City have won their past five matches, including a Champions League victory at Real Madrid and last weekend’s Carabao Cup final triumph over Aston Villa. Guardiola believes his team are also in peak form.

“It’s been a good month after the [winter] break,” he said, then named the victories in full. “West Ham, Leicester, Madrid, the cup final, Sheffield Wednesday. I know how difficult opponents they are and we did it well.”

City’s 15-point advantage will not blunt their desire to beat United. “When we believe it’s more important for them we are going to lose,” said Guardiola. “We have to have belief that it’s important. I’ve never played a game thinking about points, or if the game is more comfortable [easy] or less. Every game we try to play and try to win.”

Guardiola relishes the derby. “I love it, always special,” he said. Kevin De Bruyne has only a remote chance of being available because of a shoulder problem and may not be risked on Wednesday at home to Arsenal to try to ensure he is available for the last-16 return at home to Madrid the following Tuesday.

– Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.