Guardiola denies having a clause in his contract to leave City early

Pep Guardiola has denied having a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

The Catalan signed a contract last year keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until 2021, but reports had suggested that the deal included an option allowing Guardiola to depart 12 months early.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Sunday’s clash with Arsenal, Guardiola said: “No. It is not true. I spoke a few weeks ago about my intentions with the club.”

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has won back to back league titles with the Manchester club, although this season they trail league leaders Liverpool by 14 points. They have though qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, a competition Guardiola has not won since leaving his native Barcelona.