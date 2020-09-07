Greenwood and Foden accused of inviting girls to hotel in Reykjavik

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood allegedly invited two girls to the England team hotel in Reykjavik and broke coronavirus isolation rules, according to reports.

The players had made their senior international debuts in the where 1-0 win over Iceland on Saturday – Foden as a starter, Greenwood as a substitute – but they did not train on Monday morning and they are now expected to be expelled from the squad.

The story was broken by the Icelandic publication DV, which said the girls had revealed the rendezvous to their Snapchat followers late on Sunday night. DV have spoken to the girls, who told them they did not want to discuss the matter as they did not want to get Foden and Greenwood into trouble. According to DV, they were “devastated” to learn that the pictures had entered the public domain.

The English Football Association is aware of the story and is working to establish the facts. It will issue a statement shortly. Foden and Greenwood are clearly identifiable on the grabs of the Snapchat footage and it adds up to yet another headache for Gareth Southgate, whose team travel to Copenhagen to face Denmark on Tuesday night.

The England manager has had to deal with the fallout from Harry Maguire’s arrest and trial in Greece plus a raft of technical and logistical issues that relate to player fitness amid the pandemic.

The squad were given an exemption to the rule that states travellers to Iceland must quarantine for five days upon arrival in the country. Under the terms of the exemption, the players and members of staff were not allowed to meet anybody outside their biosecure bubble – apart from when they played the game against Iceland.

According to an Icelandic FA employee, they “do not even get permission to meet their family.” - Guardian