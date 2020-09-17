Gareth Bale flying with Reguilón to seal Spurs loan after undergoing medical

Left back Sergio Reguilón will join on a permanent €30m move from Real Madrid

David Hytner, Sid Lowe

Gareth Bale is set to rejoin Tottenham Hotspur on a year-long loan deal from Real Madrid. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Gareth Bale is set to rejoin Tottenham Hotspur on a year-long loan deal from Real Madrid. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

 

Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilón have been booked to fly on the same private jet on Friday from Madrid to London, where they are set to put the finishing touches to their transfers from Real Madrid to Tottenham.

Bale will arrive on a one-year loan and continue to earn his basic €655,000-a-week wage, with Real paying a percentage of it; the Wales winger will become the highest-paid player in the Premier League. Reguilón, the 23-year-old left back who excelled on loan for Sevilla during their Europa League-winning season last season, will join for €30 million on a long-term contract.

Both players have already completed their medicals in Madrid in line with Covid-19 guidance.

The Reguilón deal will take Spurs’ net spend on fees during this window to a little over £50 million (€54.6 million) – their other significant purchases have been Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (£20 million) and Matt Doherty (£14.7 million).

But it is Bale who has truly fired the imagination of the club’s supporters, who are in need of a lift after the dire 1-0 home defeat by Everton on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. The 31-year-old became a hero during his first spell at Spurs between 2007-13 and he is poised to return as a four-times Champions League winner.

During his seven seasons at Real, Bale won 13 major honours, including two La Liga titles, and Spurs will hope that he can bring his winning mentality to the dressingroom. The club’s last trophy was the Carling Cup in 2007-08; Bale was not in the squad as he recovered from a serious ankle ligament injury. – Guardian

