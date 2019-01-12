Fulham out of luck as Burnley beat them without a shot on target

Burnley recorded a fourth straight win in all competitions despite not having a shot on target as they came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 courtesy of a pair of own goals at Turf Moor.

Andre Schurrle fired Fulham ahead just two minutes in with a stunning strike which crashed in off the underside of the crossbar.

But, just after Chris Wood had struck a post for the hosts, they were level in the 20th minute when Jeff Hendrick’s shot deflected off Joe Bryan to find the net.

And three minutes later they were ahead as another Hendrick shot this time deflected off Denis Odoi to beat Sergio Rico.

Watford struck a post twice in the opening five minutes against Crystal Palace and their failure to score looked like costing them dear seven minutes before the break when a goalmouth scramble ended with a Craig Cathcart own goal.

Gerard Deulofeu after scoring against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Photograph: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

But Cathcart made amends in the 67th minute when he scored at the other end to level and seven minutes later Tom Cleverley smashed a loose ball into the top corner to set Watford on their way to a 2-1 victory.

It finished goalless between Cardiff and Huddersfield, with Huddersfield angered late on when referee Lee Mason initially awarded a penalty for a foul on Florent Hadergjonaj, only to change his mind after talking to his assistant.