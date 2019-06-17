Frank Lampard keen to talk to Chelsea about manager’s role

Current Derby manager has been heavily linked with post following Sarri’s exit

Dominic Fifield

Frank Lampard is the overwhelming favourite to take over as Chelsea manager after Maurizio Sarri’s much-anticipated move to Juventus. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire

Frank Lampard would welcome the chance to speak to Chelsea over the vacant head coach’s position at Stamford Bridge should the Europa League winners make a formal approach to Derby County for his services.

Lampard, Chelsea’s record goalscorer over a glittering 13-year stint as a player in south-west London, has emerged as his former club’s preferred candidate to succeed Maurizio Sarri after the latter’s return to Italy with Juventus. The Premier League side would have to pay up the remaining two years of a £2m-a-season contract at Pride Park to secure Lampard, a compensation amount that would be far from prohibitive given they are due to receive in excess of £5m from Juve for Sarri.

While there is an acceptance on all sides that the task at Chelsea, who are currently appealing a two-window transfer ban, would be challenging for a coach whose managerial career is still in a fledgling state, the hope is Lampard’s appointment would have a restorative effect at a club that endured difficult moments through Sarri’s brief tenure. The former England midfielder is understood to be keen on the job, with the Premier League side expected to make a formal approach this week.

Derby, who have enjoyed a healthy relationship with Chelsea in recent times, remain publicly bullish over their chances of retaining their manager for the foreseeable future after seeing Lampard lead them to the Championship play-off final last season.

“There is no change except that Chelsea no longer have a manager,” the chairman, Mel Morris, told TalkSport. “Of course, we have made it very clear to everyone, but most importantly to Frank, that we want to retain Frank for the long-term.

“If Chelsea want to hire Frank then it is in their gift to make an offer in pursuit of that. In the meantime, we will continue to put our best foot forward to continue with our plans for the coming season and work with Frank for him to know how much he is wanted by everyone associated with the club.” – Guardian

