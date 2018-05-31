Frank Lampard confirmed as Derby County’s new manager

Frank Lampard has been named as Derby County’s new manager after signing a three-year deal at Pride Park.

The former Chelsea and England midfielder has been looking to take his first step into management and confirmed over the weekend that he had been talking with officials at Derby. The East Midlands club, who lost to Fulham in the Championship play-off semi-finals, have been without a manager since Gary Rowett left to take over at Stoke City last week but have now confirmed the 39-year-old’s appointment.

Lampard told Derby’s website: “I’ve always wanted to manage a club with a big tradition and history like Derby County, so this is a huge opportunity. I have spent considerable time discussing the role and the club’s objectives with the Chairman and board members.

“We want to build on the club’s top-six finish in the Championship last season, while at the same time bringing through some of the excellent youth and academy talent we have at Pride Park.

“This is my first job as a manager, but I’ve worked closely with some of the best coaches in the game and I’m confident in my own abilities and those of the team around me, including the board. I know it won’t be easy – managing a football team never is – but I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

