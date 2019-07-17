Fleetwood's Joey Barton charged with actual bodily harm

Barnsley manager suffered damage to his two front teeth during April incident

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton: due to appear in court in October. File photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton: due to appear in court in October. File photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

 

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton has been charged with actual bodily harm following an alleged incident during a match at Barnsley in April.

Barton has “emphatically denied” accusations that he confronted Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel in the tunnel following the League One match.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “A man has been charged following an incident at Barnsley Football Club in April 2019.

“Joseph Barton, 36, of Fox Bank Close, Widnes, has been charged with actual bodily harm contrary to section 47 assault and has been bailed to appear before Barnsley Magistrates Court on Wednesday 9 October 2019.

“On Saturday 13 April 2019, a man was left with facial injuries after an incident in the club tunnel around 5pm, following the conclusion of Barnsley’s match against Fleetwood Town.”

The force opened an investigation into the alleged incident in which he is said to have confronted Stendel.

Barton was subsequently arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated offences.

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow claimed in a tweet, which was subsequently deleted, that the incident had left Stendel with “blood pouring from his face”.

In the wake of the incident, Barton issued a statement on Twitter in which he wrote: “I emphatically deny all the allegations made.”

Sky television footage showed police stepping in to stop Barton as he attempted to leave Oakwell shortly after the match.

Barnsley then lodged formal complaints with the Football Association and the Football League regarding the Fleetwood manager’s conduct.

Stendel suffered damage to his two front teeth which required emergency dental treatment. – PA

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.