Five-star Manchester City crush hapless Burnley

Manchester City 5 Burnley 0

Manchester City were a juggernaut Burnley just could not stop, with Pep Guardiola’s men as good as they can be on a night marred by a flyby from a plane displaying a banner reading: “White Lives Matter Burnley”. This grim moment occurred after a knee was taken by players and officials to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Guardiola made eight changes from the 3-0 win here over Arsenal. This included a new back four plus Phil Foden for Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Agüero for Gabriel Jesus in attack.

For Burnley’s first action since a 1-1 draw with Tottenham on 7 March Dyche selected from a depleted squad. This was due to Jeff Hendrick, Phil Bardsley, Aaron Lennon and Joe Hart all being out of contract on June 30th – none having agreed extensions – plus injuries to Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes, the manager’s first-choice strikers.

It meant Matej Vydra partnered Jay Rodriguez in attack, and allowed 24-year-old midfielder Josh Brownhill to make full Premier League debut, while Bobby Thomas, Lukas Jensen and Max Thompson were all replacements for a first time, as Dyche named only seven substitutes.

The Clarets last won away against City 57 years ago and by the break were 3-0 down. Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko were all quickly into their rhythm and, after seeing his men recycle the ball from one side of the pitch to the other, Gaurdiola urged them forward. João Cancelo roved into a central area from the right-hand side and fired at Nick Pope – the ball sailed over the keeper’s goal but the manager applauded.

Guardiola was next to show frustration as his team should have taken the lead: David Silva pinged namesake Bernardo a perfect pass but from close range he lacked composure. City, though, already had the kind of stranglehold they love. And, next, they had an opener.

A short corner on the right went to Bernardo Silva. He swept the ball to Foden at the area edge and, from here, the No 47 illustrated his undoubted class, firing a bullet into the corner.This followed his strike against Arsenal and was a fifth in total this season.

If Burnley went straight back at City via Dwight McNeil along their left, in two passages that caused Cancelo to look troubled, this was as good as their opening period got. Foden had scored just before the drinks break and Guardiola was animated in instructing the team about how they could prosper further. By half-time his word had been acted on in what had the makings of a rout.

Phil Foden opened the scoring for City. Photo: Michael Regan/PA Wire/NMC Pool

First, Riyad Mahrez’s wizardry allowed him to take a raking 50-yard Fernandinho pass, turn Charlie Taylor inside and out, then smash a right foot finish that allowed Pope no chance. Then, a little later, VAR intervened - much to Dyche’s chagrin. Foden turned the ball into Agüero from the left, Ben Mee challenged an ankle and the forward went down. After a pause that featured an injured Agüero being replaced by Jesus, VAR ruled a penalty and Mahrez beat Pope to his right.

At the interval Burnley released a statement condemning the banner’s sentiment, making it clear that those responsible are not welcome at the club.

On the pitch the team’s best hope was surely to try and nick a goal and see where it might take them. What occurred, though, was Zinchenko letting fly from 20-yards – to David Silva’s disapproval, the Spaniard thinking he should have been found instead. Foden is a far better choice-maker and has an invaluable X-factor that allows him to make something happen seemingly whenever he is involved.

This time his shot forced a corner, the 19-year-old received this, fashioned a sweetly disguised switcheroo of a pass to Bernardo Silva, and his low cross was turned in by David Silva.

Burnley were being schooled – a treatment many teams have suffered from Guardiola’s City. The display was a perfect follow-up to the win over Arsenal and again highlighted the folly that was failing to bolster central defence last summer: the key reason for Liverpool holding a 20-point lead over such a scintillating creative force.

Foden’s second showed the ruthlessness Guardiola demands, and there was even a 10-minute cameo for Leroy Sané in a first appearance since August due to injury. City now move on to Chelsea on Thursday and, if Liverpool defeat Crystal Palace the previous evening, will have to win at Stamford Bridge to further prolong a 30-year wait. – Guardian