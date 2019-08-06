Five pubs in Dublin city centre to watch the Premier League

The Premier League season gets back underway this weekend, starting with Friday night’s opening fixture between Liverpool and Norwich through to Sunday’s high-profile clash between Manchester United and Chelsea.

And to celebrate its return, here are five pubs in Dublin city centre where you can watch the match, without necessarily having to head to a packed sports bar.

Toners Pub – 139 Lower Baggot Street, Dublin 2

In Toners you can perch quietly inside and watch the sport on a smaller screen, or head out into the bustling yard which gets busy on a Saturday but has a real buzz about it. They do a great pint of Guinness, with table service outside, and you’re welcome to bring in a pizza in from the restaurant next door. The yard is also one of the few sun traps in Dublin city centre – making it perfect for early and late season fixtures.

McGowans – 17 Phibsborough Rd, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

A bit further out in Phibsborough, McGowans has a bustling night time reputation but can be a perfect place to watch the football, especially evening fixtures during the week. The pub is packed with screens, allowing you to hide away in a corner and watch in peace, or perch at the bar closer to the action. McGowans do decent pub grub and it’s open until late – meaning if you don’t want to leave at full-time, you don’t have to.

McGowan’s on Phibsborough Rd. Packed with screens so a suitable venue for watching football games.

The Bleeding Horse – 24-25 Camden Street Upper, Dublin 2

The Bleeding Horse offers the best of both worlds if you want to watch live sport. You can stand downstairs near the horseshoe bar or head off upstairs and find a spot in one of the many nooks and crannies. The pub retains an authentic feel yet they show pretty much every match with plenty of screens dotted around the old building. It’s a good pint of Guinness, with a decent food menu to boot.

The Bleeding Horse on Camden Street. You can watch the football action upstairs or downstairs.

Bruxelles – 9 Harry Street (just off Grafton Street), Dublin 2

Renowned for its music – and with a statue of Phil Lynott outside – Bruxelles is also a destination for live sport. Located just off Grafton Street and close to Stephen’s Green it’s in a good location, with the pub split across three floors.

Bruxelles of Harry Street (just off Grafton St).

It ticks the boxes in terms of food and drink selection but provides a different buzz to your usual sports bar and is open late on the weekends, nicely treading the line between a pub and late spot.

Doyle’s – 9 College St, Dublin 2

Temple Bar is full of places to watch sport but isn’t necessarily to everyone’s taste. A short walk away across Westmoreland Street you can nestle in Doyle’s, which is much more laidback than the hustle and bustle up the road.

Doyle’s pub - a short walk from the madness of Temple Bar.

It attracts a large student crowd from Trinity across the road but there’s always space to watch the match, with plenty of bar access to boot.