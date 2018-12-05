First Potteries derby in 16 years ends in 11 arrests with seats ripped out

Port Vale’s derby clash with Stoke Under-21s ended with “considerable damage” caused to Vale Park — including seats being ripped out, windows smashed and toilets broken.

Over 150 officers were deployed to the Checkatrade Trophy match between the fierce Staffordshire rivals on Tuesday night.

Staffordshire Police said 11 arrests had been made for violence and public order offences after disruptive behaviour from large sections of the away fans.

Chief Superintendent Wayne Jones, commander for the policing operation, said: “I would like to express my thanks to all the officers that helped us deliver a challenging policing operation. There was some despicable behaviour by a large number of fans, which has caused considerable damage to the away section of Vale Park.

“We are taking this very seriously and I expect there to be more arrests in the coming days as we examine CCTV coverage and gather evidence of the crimes committed.

“My officers have shown bravery and dedication tonight and the support from stewards and partners has been first class in ensuring that those intent on fighting each other were unable to do so.

“I am also grateful for local pubs working with us and shutting early to ensure the safety of those in Burslem.”

Mr Jones added: “This kind of behaviour is not acceptable and I would like to reassure you that we will do all we can to bring those responsible to justice.”

A Stoke spokesperson said: “The actions of a minority of the crowd at last night’s Checkatrade Trophy game against Port Vale were deplorable.

“Where this behaviour involved so-called supporters of Stoke City we will be working closely with Staffordshire Police and Port Vale to bring the culprits to justice.

“We will be pushing for anyone found guilty of disorder on the night to be handed a lengthy football banning order.”

Reports claim that over 4,000 tickets had been sold to Stoke fans for the first Potteries derby in 16 years. Port Vale won the match 4-0.