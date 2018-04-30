Fingers crossed as Lukaku awaits scan results on injured ankle

Romelu Lukaku had a scan on his injured ankle on Monday, with the hope being that the Manchester United No 9 should be fit for the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 19th.

While the Belgian is expected to learn his scan results on Tuesday, the initial diagnosis from the club’s medical department allows for optimism that the problem is minor and Lukaku can recover in time to face Antonio Conte’s team.

The 24-year-old is usually a quick healer and, as he came off as soon as he suffered the problem in the 50th minute of the 2-1 win against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, it was not unduly aggravated.

After the game José Mourinho said: “When a player is injured I’m not immediately going for good or bad news.”

If Lukaku does recover as expected, it will be a major boost for the United manager as he aims to claim a third major trophy in two seasons in charge. Lukaku is the club’s top scorer with 27 goals in all competitions, 16 of which have been in the Premier League.

United require four points from their three remaining matches to be sure of a second-place finish, which would be their highest since the title win of five years ago.

