FA examines James McClean claims of being targeted by fans

Republic of Ireland and West Brom player said ‘cowards’ threw bottles and coins at him

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sarah Burns

West Brom’s James McClean in action against Huddersfield on Saturday. Photograph: Reuters/Andrew Yates

West Brom's James McClean in action against Huddersfield on Saturday. Photograph: Reuters/Andrew Yates

 

The English Football Association (FA) has said it will be seeking a response from Huddersfield Town football club after fans allegedly threw bottles, coins and lighters at Irish soccer star James McClean on Saturday.

The West Brom midfielder was brought on as a substitute during their 1-0 away defeat to Huddersfield at the weekend. McClean, who is originally from Derry, picked up a yellow card for a challenge on Huddersfield’s Tom Ince, which was later highlighted on the BBC’s Match of the Day programme on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old said it was “convenient” how Match of the Day cameras picked up on his tackle but “fail to pick up bottles, coins and lighters been throwing in same incident”.

In a separate post on Instagram, McClean said “frustrating is the best word to describe today” adding “ps. launching bottles and other objects from up in the stands makes you cowards not hard men”.

Huddersfield Town fans gesture towards McClean. Photo: Getty Images
Huddersfield Town fans gesture towards McClean. Photo: Getty Images

The FA said it had received the match official’s report from the game on Monday morning and “will be seeking observations from Huddersfield Town AFC”.

It is understood Huddersfield Town AFC is receiving the match official’s report on Monday afternoon.

West Brom said they would not be commenting on the matter.

The Republic of Ireland winger has faced criticism in the past for refusing to wear a football kit bearing the traditional Remembrance Day poppy as well as deciding against representing Northern Ireland at international level despite growing up in Derry and appearing for them at underage level.

McClean previously revealed that he has had death threats with many people viewing him as “anti-British”.

