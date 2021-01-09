FA Cup third round: Non-league Chorley catch Derby cold

Chorley 2 Derby County 0

Non-League Chorley claimed an unlikely place in the FA Cup fourth round as they proved too strong for a youthful Derby side in an extraordinary tie.

Connor Hall and Mike Calveley were the men on target as the National League North side claimed a 2-0 victory in what was theoretically an upset on a freezing afternoon in Lancashire.

Yet with the Championship visitors decimated by a Covid-19 outbreak at their club, the four division gap between the sides was wiped out, handing the initiative to the part-timers.

Derby, with interim manager Wayne Rooney and their entire first-team squad isolating, were forced to field a team made up from their youth sides in order to fulfil the fixture.

With an average age of just 19 and not a single game of first-team experience amongst them, it was an uphill struggle.

That the game went ahead was remarkable in itself. Quite apart from the coronavirus issue, sub-zero temperatures in Chorley over the past week had forced the sixth-tier side to rent covers to try to prevent their surface from freezing. Their groundsman even camped at the ground in a tent to try to keep the pitch heated overnight.

His efforts proved worthwhile as the Magpies seized the opportunity to make history for their club and took the game to a team they ordinarily might not have been able to compete with.

A spectator watches the game from behind a fence. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

There was an early flashpoint when Derby’s Cameron Creswell went down in the Chorley area attempting to go round former Bradford goalkeeper Matt Urwin after being played through by Isaac Hutchinson. The Rams felt they should have had a penalty but referee Kevin Friend ruled in Chorley’s favour.

That was a rare moment of alarm for the home team, who soon established themselves as the stronger side.

Their approach may have been direct but it repeatedly troubled the visitors and paid off as they grabbed the lead after 10 minutes.

The goal came from a corner taken by Willem Tomlinson, with his deep cross leading to a series of headers in the Derby box. The visitors struggled to clear and former Bolton striker Hall got the final touch from close range.

The non-League side continued to dominate with Ollie Shenton shooting over and Hall volleying wide from an Elliot Newby cross.

Newby had a chance himself after a good run but shot over from the edge of the area before Tomlinson hit the bar with an effort from distance on the half-volley that looped over keeper Matt Yates.

Hall had another chance early in the second half but headed narrowly wide and Newby curled a shot at Yates. Arlen Birch then delivered an inviting cross into the Derby box but Calveley planted a header wide.

Calveley was not to rue the miss for long. Derby barely got a foothold in the game and former Port Vale midfielder Calveley made victory certain six minutes from time when he volleyed in from close range.

Nottingham Forest 1 Cardiff City 0

Lyle Taylor ended his longest goal drought since October 2017 to fire Nottingham Forest into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win against Cardiff.

The former Charlton striker — one of eight changes made by home boss Chris Hughton following last weekend’s win at Preston — took less than three minutes to claim the only goal of the game and his first in 13 outings.

Away boss Neil Harris could only watch from the stands due to a touchline ban as his side showing four changes suffered a fourth straight defeat.

Taylor ended his barren spell in emphatic fashion.

Overlapping full-back Gaetan Bong was given the freedom of the left flank after being picked out by Sammy Ameobi and his cross was met by a firm sidefooted volley from Taylor that found the roof of the net from 10 yards.

Luton Town 1 Reading 0

George Moncur scored the only goal of the game as Luton beat fellow Championship side Reading 1-0 in the FA Cup.

The midfielder volleyed the only goal of the third-round tie in the first half to decide the contest at Kenilworth Road.

The decisive breakthrough came on 30 minutes. Bree sent over a high, hanging cross from the right which was brilliantly met on the volley by Moncur, who guided his effort beyond goalkeeper Luke Southwood and into the net.

Reading should have forced an extra half hour in the final minute of stoppage time, as they went clean through on Sluga, only for substitute Nahum Melvin-Lambert to hit the bar, with Onen putting the rebound over the top.

Boreham Wood 0 Millwall 2

Millwall avoided a potential banana skin at Meadow Park as they comfortably overcame Boreham Wood 2-0 to advance to the fourth round.

Millwall took the lead on the half-hour mark when Scott Malone fed the ball through to Zohore, who slotted home effortlessly.

With one goal between the sides at the interval, the non-league side started the second half in a more aggressive manner.

Boreham Wood created their best chance of the game on 53 minutes, when Matt Rhead put an effort over the bar from less than 10 yards out.

However, with 16 minutes of the game remaining, Millwall got the second goal their play threatened. An inswinging corner by Malone found the head of Shaun Hutchinson, who connected powerfully to seemingly seal the tie for the south Londoners.

The Championship side continued to look comfortable, and almost netted a third on 77 minutes, when a powerful drive by Malone was matched by a flying save from Ashmore.

Malone again nearly added to the scoresheet in injury time, but he put a shot following a run into the box wide.