FA Cup semi-final draw: Manchester United to meet Chelsea

In the other semi-final Manchester City or Newcastle will meet Arsenal at Wembley

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire scores the winner during their FA Cup tie with Norwich City. Photo: Cath Ivill/NMC/Pool

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire scores the winner during their FA Cup tie with Norwich City. Photo: Cath Ivill/NMC/Pool

 

Holders Manchester City will play Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-finals if they can overcome Newcastle at St James’ Park.

City, who beat Watford 6-0 in last year’s final, were kept apart from arch-rivals Manchester United, who have been drawn to play Chelsea.

Both semi-finals will be played at Wembley over the weekend of July 18th-19th, with the final scheduled for Saturday, August 1st at the same venue.

BBC pundit Alan Shearer conducted the draw during half-time in the last-eight clash between Newcastle and City at St James’ Park.

It was the first Covid-secure FA Cup draw, with just Shearer — watched by Gary Lineker — pairing up the teams, instead of the usual two guests.

FA Cup semi-final draw

Manchester United v Chelsea

Arsenal v Newcastle United or Manchester City

Ties to be played at Wembley on July 18th and 19th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.