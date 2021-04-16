FA Cup semi-final and Premier League team news, kick-off times and TV details

Saturday

PREMIER LEAGUE

Newcastle (17) v West Ham (4), 12.30 – Live on Sky Sports

Newcastle strikers Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin are fit to feature after emerging unscathed on their returns from injury. Wilson (hamstring) and Saint-Maximin (groin) were used as substitutes in last Sunday’s 2-1 win at Burnley with the Frenchman making one goal and scoring the other, and both have trained this week without any issues. However, Ryan Fraser will miss out once again with a groin problem, joining defenders Jamaal Lascelles (foot) and Fabian Schar (knee) and fellow midfielder Isaac Hayden (also knee) on the casualty list.

West Ham hope Aaron Cresswell recovers from the knock he sustained against Leicester last weekend. Cresswell was replaced during the second half of that 3-2 win, the only Premier League minutes the defender has missed all season. Midfielder Declan Rice and striker Michail Antonio remain out with respective knee and hamstring injuries.

Last season: Newcastle 2 West Ham 2, West Ham 2 Newcastle 3

Last five league matches: Newcastle D D L D W; West Ham W L D W W

Top scorers: Callum Wilson (Newcastle) 10; Tomas Soucek (West Ham) 9

Match odds: H: 11-4; D: 23-10; A: 1-1

Referee: Kevin Friend

Wolves (12) v Sheffield United (20), 8.15 – Live on Sky Sports

Wolves will have Willy Boly back in contention as the defender returns from a period of self-isolation after being diagnosed with Covid-19. However, midfielder Ruben Neves will continue his isolation period. Joao Moutinho is still unavailable with the groin problem he suffered on international duty, while Marcal is yet to return from his own groin injury. Pedro Neto will miss the rest of the season with the knee injury he suffered at Fulham last week.

The Blades were dealt a double injury blow this week with the news that Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp will miss the rest of the season through injury. McBurnie fractured a bone in his foot during the defeat to Arsenal, while fellow striker and club captain Sharp has undergone surgery on a thigh problem sustained in training.

John Fleck is an injury concern ahead of the trip to Molineux, where the Blades’ inevitable relegation could be confirmed on Saturday night. The midfielder has not been able to train this week because of a stiff groin.

Last season: Sheff Utd 1 Wolves 0, Wolves 1 Sheff Utd 1

Last five league matches: Wolves L D L L W; Sheff Utd W L L L L

Top scorers: Willian Jose (Wolves) 6; David McGoldrick (Sheff Utd) 7

Match odds: H: 13-20; D: 13-5; A: 5-1

Referee: Robert Jones

FA CUP SEMI-FINAL

Chelsea v Manchester City, Wembley, 5.30 – Live on BBC One

Andreas Christensen will miss out for Chelsea due to a muscle injury. The Denmark defender missed the midweek Champions League clash with Porto and has failed to recover in time for the Wembley showdown. N’Golo Kante is fit enough to start his second match in a week, with Mateo Kovacic still sidelined through hamstring trouble.

Manchester City will be without record goalscorer Sergio Agüero once again. The Argentinian has missed the last three games with a muscular problem, the latest in a catalogue of fitness issues to have marred his final season at the club. City have no other fresh fitness concerns but, as in previous domestic cup ties this season, Zack Steffen could take over from Ederson in goal.

Last five league matches: Chelsea W W D L W; Man City L W W W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 12; Ilkay Gundogan (Man City) 16

Match odds: H: 19-5; D: 5-2; A: 3-4

Referee: Mike Dean

Sunday

PREMIER LEAGUE

Arsenal (9) v Fulham (18), 1.30 – Live on Sky Sports

Arsenal will be without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the skipper has missed the last two games after contracting malaria during the recent international break. David Luiz and Kieran Tierney (both knee) are sidelined and Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard is a doubt as he continues to suffer from a niggling ankle issue.

Fulham will be without Terence Kongolo for the remainder of the season after he sustained an injury on his comeback match against Wolves last Friday. The 27-year-old, who has managed just two appearances this season, will have surgery on Saturday to fix the problem. Tom Cairney will also be absent, although he has returned to grass-based training, while Ademola Lookman could be available after a knock.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Arsenal D W D L W; Fulham W L L L L

Top scorers: Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) 15; Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham) 7

Match odds: H: 3-4; D: 13-5; A: 4-1

Referee: Craig Pawson

Manchester United (2) v Burnley (16), 4.0 – Live on Sky Sports

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will be assessed before the match as he has been dealing with a foot/ankle issue recently and missed training on Wednesday. The 23-year-old was an unused substitute in Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final triumph against Granada. Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay missed that match through European suspensions. Eric Bailly could be involved for the first time in a month, having returned from the Ivory Coast where he tested positive for Covid-19. Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain out.

England goalkeeper Nick Pope could miss a second straight Burnley game with a shoulder problem, while Dwight McNeil has given Sean Dyche fresh cause for concern. Pope has been struggling with a shoulder injury suffered at Southampton, while McNeil took a knock in training on Wednesday Ashley Barnes, Robbie Brady and Kevin Long remain sidelined.

Last season: Man Utd 0 Burnley 2, Burnley 0 Man Utd 2

Last five league matches: Man Utd D W W W W; Burnley D D W L L

Top scorers: Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) 24; Chris Wood (Burnley) 7

Match odds: H: 7-20; D: 19-5; A: 17-2

Referee: Jonathan Moss

FA CUP SEMI-FINAL

Leicester v Southampton, 6.30 – Live on BT Sport

James Maddison, Ayoze Perez and Hamza Choudhury are available for Leicester after being dropped for last weekend’s Premier League defeat at West Ham for breaching coronavirus restrictions to attend a party at Perez’s house. James Justin (knee) and Harvey Barnes (knee) remain out along with Wes Morgan (back), but Caglar Soyuncu (Covid-19) and Cengiz Under (hamstring) are back.

Southampton will be without on-loan Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino, who is cup-tied. Irish striker Michael Obafemi has now returned to training following a muscle injury which has ruled him out since January, but is short of match fitness. Midfielder Oriol Romeu (ankle) and William Smallbone (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Last five league matches: Leicester D W W L L; Southampton W L L W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Kelechi Iheanacho & Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 14, Danny Ings (Southampton) 10

Match odds: H: 19-20; D: 12-5; A: 29-10

Referee: Chris Kavanagh