FA Cup round-up: Matt Doherty strikes late to save Wolves’ blushes

Shrewsbury Town 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2

Matt Doherty’s last-gasp header rescued Wolves after they hit back from 2-0 down to force an FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury.

The defender struck in the second minute of stoppage time to earn a 2-2 draw and break the hosts’ hearts in Shropshire.

Greg Docherty and Luke Waterfall had put Shrewsbury in control with 19 minutes left, but Raul Jimenez pulled a goal back before Doherty saved Wolves’ blushes against their Sky Bet League One hosts.

Shrewsbury almost made a mockery of the 54 places between the sides but were forced to settle for a fourth round replay at Molineux.

Middlesbrough 1 Newport County 1

Substitute Matthew Dolan snatched a dramatic injury-time equaliser as League Two Newport kept their FA Cup dream alive with a 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Daniel Ayala’s 51st-minute header looked set to send Tony Pulis’ men through to the fifth round as the visitors were guilty of missing a succession of late chances.

But the Exiles’ persistence paid off in dramatic fashion as Boro failed to clear a Josh Sheehan cross and Dolan — who started his career at Middlesbrough – poked the equaliser past Darren Randolph.

Newcastle United 0 Watford 2

Andre Gray and Isaac Success justified manager Javi Gracia’s decision to change his entire team as they fired Watford into the FA Cup fifth round at the expense of Newcastle.

As he had done in the previous round, Gracia made 11 changes for the trip to St James’ Park but saw his understudies outplay Rafael Benitez’s reshuffled side, whose record of not having made it past the fourth round since 2006 remains painfully intact.

Gray’s 62nd-minute strike and a late second from Success were enough to settle a forgettable tie 2-0 in front of a crowd of 34,604 on a day when the magic of the FA Cup failed to arrive on Tyneside.

Watford’s Isaac Success scores their second goal. Photo: Ian Hodgson/PA Wire

The managers made 18 changes between them, a tacit signal as to where their priorities lie with the struggling Magpies clearly more focused on reigning champions Manchester City’s visit to St James’ Park in the Premier League on Tuesday evening and the Hornets keeping more than one eye on their short trip to face Tottenham 24 hours later.

As a result, those who did turn up witnessed a game of little quality which allowed large sections of the locals to pursue their campaign against owner Mike Ashley in ever-increasing volume and frequency.

Doncaster Rovers 2 Oldham Athletic 1

Ben Whiteman’s late penalty handed Doncaster a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 1956 with a dramatic 2-1 win against Oldham.

Veteran Peter Clarke looked to have denied Rovers with an 84th-minute equaliser after Whiteman’s deflected effort midway through the second half had put the hosts ahead at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The result was harsh on League Two Oldham, who gave as good as they got against a side from the division above them.

The Latics hit the post and regularly tested goalkeeper Marko Marosi in an end-to-end second half, only for referee Peter Bankes to spot a late handball which gave Doncaster the decisive penalty.

Oldham then had Clarke sent off in stoppage time after he collected a second yellow card.

Brighton and Hove Albion 0 West Bromwich Albion 0

Brighton face an unwanted FA Cup fourth-round replay after failing to break down stubborn Sky Bet Championship opponents West Brom in a goalless draw at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls, whose main priority is Premier League survival, struck a post through Dale Stephens but were unable to capitalise on their 24 attempts at goal.

An inexperienced Baggies side played their part in a competitive cup tie and almost sprung a surprise when Tosin Adarabioyo headed against the crossbar with 18 minutes remaining.

Portsmouth 1 Queen’s Park Rangers 1

Nahki Wells rescued QPR from FA Cup elimination at the hands of Portsmouth as the Championship side came from behind to draw 1-1 at a sold-out Fratton Park.

Pompey took the lead in comical fashion in the 63rd minute when Rangers defender Joel Lynch sliced a Lee Brown cross into his own net.

But Wells ensured a pulsating fourth-round tie went to a replay when he crashed home from close range 11 minutes later after Luke Freeman’s corner had caused panic in the home defence.

Accrington Stanley 0 Derby County 1

Martyn Waghorn broke Accrington hearts as Frank Lampard saw his Derby side sneak through a tricky FA Cup fourth-round assignment.

Having dispatched of Southampton in the previous round and Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, the Championship play-off hopefuls were looking to avoid being on the wrong end of an upset in front of a record-breaking Wham Stadium crowd.

Derby County’s Martyn Waghorn scores the winner during their FA Cup fourth round clash with Accrington Stanley. Photo: Lindsey Parnaby/PA Wire

“We spy a giant killing” read the banner unfurled by Stanley fans before kick-off — a cheeky nod to the recent controversy involving Leeds — but Dan Barlaser’s second-half sending off eventually told as Waghorn secured a late 1-0 win.

Swansea City 4 Gillingham 1

Swansea eased into the fifth round of the FA Cup as Bersant Celina came up with a goal to remember in the 4-1 victory over Gillingham.

Oli McBurnie’s first-half double put Swansea in cruise control before Josh Rees gave Gillingham hope after the break with a fine header.

But that hope was ended in the most spectacular style as Celina found the top corner from 25 yards, and Barrie McKay added another six minutes from time to see Swansea through to the last 16 of the FA Cup in consecutive seasons for the first time since the mid-1960s.