FA Cup round-up: Everton make hard work of it to see off Lincoln

Everton 2 Lincoln City 1

Everton manager Marco Silva got a much-needed win in the FA Cup but it was a far from comfortable 2-1 victory against League Two leaders Lincoln.

Ademola Lookman, with his first goal in 394 days, and Bernard put the hosts ahead inside 14 minutes but they struggled once Michael Bostwick pulled one back.

The 58-place gap between the two sides was barely evident in the hour’s football which followed as an Everton team lacking in confidence after just one win in their previous eight matches struggled to find the necessary invention to make the game safe.

It made for a tense affair with the threat of an equaliser from Lincoln, who two years ago became the first non-league club since 1914 to reach the quarter-finals, adversely affecting the Premier League side, who made it past the third round for only the second time in five years.

Silva made five changes, handing Leighton Baines the captaincy on only his fifth start of the season, while also finding a place on the bench for Irish midfielder James McCarthy for the first time since since his horrific double-fracture of his right leg almost 12 months ago.

Derby County 2 Southampton 2

Tom Lawrence’s stunner shocked Southampton as Derby hit back from 2-0 down to force an FA Cup replay.

The winger struck from 25 yards just three minutes after Jack Marriott had pulled a goal back at Pride Park to earn a 2-2 draw.

Richard Keogh deflected in Nathan Redmond’s early strike before Redmond’s brilliant second-half effort put the visitors in cruise control.

The Sky Bet Championship Rams hit back, though, to show their Premier League pedigree as they chase promotion.

But Marriott blew a golden chance to win it in stoppage time when he blazed over.

Courtney Baker-Richardson scores Swansea’s first goal against Aston Villa. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Accrington Stanley 1 Ipswich Town 0

Billy Kee scored the winner as Accrington knocked out Championship strugglers Ipswich with a 1-0 win which extends Town’s run without an FA Cup win to 13 games.

Striker Kee headed home the winner in the 76th minute after Sean McConville’s free-kick was headed back across goal by Ben Richards-Everton for the unmarked Kee to score.

Stanley dominated the first half with Ipswich managing just two shots to Accrington’s nine.

Goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski denied Sam Finley early on and also dived low to keep out a strike from winger Jordan Clark.

The Polish stopper did well to prevent a Clark effort from going into the bottom of the net after 39 minutes before Ipswich had their first real shot — a Freddie Sears effort which was collected by Connor Ripley.

The Reds should have taken the lead on the stroke of half-time but Clark’s free header was inches wide of the post.

After the re-start, Stanley almost gifted Town a goal with keeper Ripley scrambling back to stop a header from his own defender Richards-Everton crossing the line.

In a game of limited clear-cut chances, Middlesbrough loan stopper Ripley produced a superb save to keep out a powerfully hit strike from Jon Nolan after 70 minutes.

Stanley finally broke the deadlock, with Kee celebrating his ninth of the campaign to pile more misery on Town boss Paul Lambert, whose side sit bottom of the second tier.

Aston Villa 0 Swansea City 3

Swansea booked their place in the fourth round with a 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Courtney Baker-Richardson opened the scoring in the second minute for the Swans, with Nathan Dyer and Jay Fulton sealing their success with two second-half strikes.

It was a miserable game for Villa who are now without a home win in their last five games.

It is also the third successive season that Villa, seven times winners of the FA Cup, have failed to reach the fourth round.

Bolton Wanderers 5 Walsall 2

Josh Magennis hit a second half hat-trick as Championship Bolton came from a goal down at half-time to beat League One Walsall 5-2 and reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Magennis, who had not scored since September 15th, netted three times in 26 minutes to ease the pressure on Trotters chief Phil Parkinson.

Clayton Donaldson and a Jon Guthrie own goal completed Bolton’s scoring after Andy Cook headed Dean Keates’ underdogs in front after 19 minutes.

So what turned out to be a potentially nightmare afternoon for Wanderers ended on a high note.

Brentford 1 Oxford United 0

Top scorer Neal Maupay’s second half penalty was enough to send Brentford into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Oxford.

The Frenchman’s sent goalkeeper Simon Eastwood the wrong way from the spot to bag his 16th goal of the season just minutes after coming off the bench and give the Championship side victory over their League One opponents.

Maupay cut in from the left wing and delayed his shot but was clipped by Curtis Nelson and referee Jeremy Simpson pointed to the spot.

Fleetwood Town 2 AFC Wimbledon 3

Kwesi Appiah’s last-gasp strike sent AFC Wimbledon into the fourth round of the FA Cup as the visitors beat Fleetwood 3-2 in a thrilling tie at Highbury.

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton was not in the dugout after receiving a two-match touchline ban and a £2,000 fine.

The Town boss had been charged with misconduct for the language he used towards referee Brett Huxtable after James Clarke netted the winner in injury time during their 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers.

And Barton’s side conceded in the 16th minute as Andy Barcham blasted Mitchell Pinnock’s left-wing cross past Alex Cairns.

Fleetwood had chances to level before the break as Ched Evans was thwarted by Dons keeper Aaron Ramsdale and Ash Hunter fired over from six yards out.

Fleetwood dominated at the start of the second half but AFC Wimbledon increased their lead against the run of play just 10 minutes in.

Anthony Hartigan’s effort from distance just crept into the bottom right corner.

But the game was turned on its head in the 70th minute as Fleetwood netted twice in two minutes.

Paddy Madden bundled home Ross Wallace’s set-piece and then Town won a penalty.

Evans was fouled in the box and the forward was the calmest man in Highbury as he coolly slotted home the subsequent spot-kick in the 72nd minute.

But the Dons regained their lead in the dying stages as Appiah drilled the ball home in the 90th minute.

Gillingham 1 Cardiff City 0

Elliott List smashed home a late winner as League One strugglers Gillingham produced an FA Cup third round shock by dumping out Cardiff with a 1-0 win.

Midfielder List buried his finish past Bluebirds goalkeeper Alex Smithies with nine minutes remaining at Priestfield to upset the Premier League visitors.

Cardiff had been the better side in Kent but were unable to make a breakthrough as they twice hit the woodwork in the second period and squandered numerous other chances.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing went closest for the visitors when he curled against the crossbar 20 minutes from time, while Gills defender Gabriel Zakuani earlier diverted the ball against his team’s right post.

With top-flight survival the priority, it looked like they would have to be content with an unwanted replay in south Wales before List emphatically intervened.

Middlesbrough 5 Peterborough United 0

Middlesbrough cruised into the fourth round as five unanswered second-half goals secured a 5-0 win over Peterborough.

Britt Assombalonga’s double was supplemented by strikes from George Friend, Lewis Wing and Ashley Fletcher to provide Tony Pulis’ Championship promotion hopefuls with a convincing win over lower-league opposition.

There was also a piece of history at the Riverside, with goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopoulos becoming Middlesbrough’s oldest ever player at the age of 40 years and 38 days.

West Ham United 2 Birmingham City 0

Marko Arnautovic helped fire West Ham into the fourth round with a 2-0 win over Birmingham.

But the Austrian forward was far from happy at being substituted after only 20 minutes at the London Stadium.

Andy Carroll, who had replaced Arnautovic, eventually sealed West Ham’s passage with his first goal of the season in stoppage time.

It had taken less than two minutes for Arnautovic to give the hosts the lead, reacting quickest to nod home after Angelo Ogbonna’s header was parried by Blues keeper Lee Camp.

However, Arnautovic’s afternoon ended prematurely soon after when his number went up on the electronic substitutes’ board.

Arnautovic may have picked up a slight knock, but he clearly felt it was not going to be a problem and wanted to continue.

However, with Arsenal the visitors next weekend, Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini was taking no chances with his star man, who had only just returned from a month out injured.

In bizarre scenes, Arnautovic continually shrugged ‘why’ as he trudged off, had a lively discussion with Pellegrini on the touchline and stopped in front of the bench to question the medical team before disappearing down the tunnel.

The 29-year-old has a face like thunder at the best of times, but even he still looked annoyed when he eventually took his seat in the dugout.

West Ham United’s Andy Carroll celebrates scoring his side’s second goal of the game during the FA Cup third round win over Birmingham City. Photo: Steven Paston/PA Wire

AFC Bournemouth 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 3

Anthony Knockaert’s crisp strike helped Brighton cruise past Bournemouth 3-1 and into the fourth round for the ninth time in 10 seasons.

Yves Bissouma and Florin Andone wrapped up the Seagulls’ comfortable Dean Court victory, with both sides making sweeping changes from midweek Premier League exertions.

Knockaert’s first goal in 12 games set Brighton en route to another fourth-round tie, with Bissouma bagging his maiden Seagulls strike and Andone his third of the campaign.

Marc Pugh’s classy strike briefly had Bournemouth thinking of a second-half comeback, with the midfielder notching his first Cherries goal since August 2017.

But when Andone nodded in after a messy Brighton corner, the game was up.

Brighto’s Florin Andone scores his side’s third goal. Photo: Mark Kerton/PA Wire

Burnley 1 Barnsley 0

Substitute Chris Wood’s stoppage-time penalty sent Burnley through to the fourth round as they beat Barnsley 1-0 at Turf Moor.

Wood converted from 12 yards after Matej Vydra was brought down in the area by Liam Lindsay.

It was the second time in the match the Premier League hosts had been awarded a spot-kick by referee Simon Hooper, with the first coming in the first half following a foul by Dimitri Cavare on Vydra.

However, that decision was overturned, Hooper halting Vydra as he was running up to take the penalty and signalling VAR was being used, before indicating it was no spot-kick due to offside — an incident that left Burnley boss Sean Dyche looking distinctly unimpressed.

The dramatic finale was harsh on League One Barnsley, who had a Cameron McGeehan goal ruled out for offside just before half-time.

Magic of the cup? There were a lot of empty seats as Burnley took on Barnsley. Photo: Dave Howarth/PA Wire

Sheffield Wednesday 0 Luton Town 0

Luton will be in the FA Cup fourth round draw for the first time since 2013 after earning a goalless draw away to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The Hatters defended well in the face of Wednesday pressure, who themselves snatched at chances and lacked a clinical nature in front of goal, resulting in a third successive draw for the home side.

Wednesday caretaker-manager Steve Agnew made just one change for his first game in charge, but a goalless return will see the Owls make the trip to Kenilworth Road in a third-round replay later this month.

A frustrating game saw Wednesday unable to break down their opponents, even when they went more direct late on with the introduction of Atdhe Nuhiu who won plenty of flick-ons. Late chances fell to Adam Reach abd Barry Bannan but neither could convert as the away side closed out a well-earned draw to force a replay.

Shrewsbury Town 1 Stoke City 1

Peter Crouch came off the bench to score a late equaliser as Stoke forced an FA Cup third-round replay after a 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury.

Ollie Norburn’s penalty in first-half stoppage time had given League One Shrewsbury the lead.

James McClean headed an early chance for Stoke over the bar before Ashley Williams drove wide from outside the penalty area.

Norburn had Shrewsbury’s first effort when his shot from 20 yards was stopped by Adam Federici.

Tom Ince then went close for the Championship side when his shot was well kept out by Steve Arnold and then McClean volleyed off target.

Shrewsbury went ahead at the end of the first half when Aaron Amadi-Holloway was fouled in the box and Norburn kept his cool to convert from the penalty spot.

Amadi-Holloway had the chance to double the home side’s advantage early in the second half when he headed Greg Docherty’s cross over the bar.

Stoke manager Gary Rowett made a triple substitution and it paid off with a 78th-minute equaliser as Crouch volleyed home at the far post after Tyrese Campbell’s cross fell his way.

West Bromwich Albion 1 Wigan Athletic 0

Bakary Sako scored his first goal for West Brom as they eased into the fourth round of the FA Cup at the expense of fellow Championship side Wigan with a 1-0 win at the Hawthorns.

Sako was released by Crystal Palace in the summer but had found his chances limited under Darren Moore.

The Mali international took his rare chance to start with the only goal just after the half hour in front of a crowd of just 15,465.

West Brom had won 2-0 when the sides met in the league at the same venue on Boxing Day and both teams were much changed from their last outings. Moore made nine changes to his line-up and Wigan counterpart Paul Cook seven.