FA Cup round-up: Andy Carroll back among the goals for West Ham

West Ham United 2 Birmingham City 0

Marko Arnautovic helped fire West Ham into the fourth round with a 2-0 win over Birmingham.

But the Austrian forward was far from happy at being substituted after only 20 minutes at the London Stadium.

Andy Carroll, who had replaced Arnautovic, eventually sealed West Ham’s passage with his first goal of the season in stoppage time.

It had taken less than two minutes for Arnautovic to give the hosts the lead, reacting quickest to nod home after Angelo Ogbonna’s header was parried by Blues keeper Lee Camp.

However, Arnautovic’s afternoon ended prematurely soon after when his number went up on the electronic substitutes’ board.

Arnautovic may have picked up a slight knock, but he clearly felt it was not going to be a problem and wanted to continue.

However, with Arsenal the visitors next weekend, Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini was taking no chances with his star man, who had only just returned from a month out injured.

In bizarre scenes, Arnautovic continually shrugged ‘why’ as he trudged off, had a lively discussion with Pellegrini on the touchline and stopped in front of the bench to question the medical team before disappearing down the tunnel.

The 29-year-old has a face like thunder at the best of times, but even he still looked annoyed when he eventually took his seat in the dugout.

AFC Bournemouth 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 3

Anthony Knockaert’s crisp strike helped Brighton cruise past Bournemouth 3-1 and into the FA Cup fourth round for the ninth time in 10 seasons.

Yves Bissouma and Florin Andone wrapped up the Seagulls’ comfortable Dean Court victory, with both sides making sweeping changes from midweek Premier League exertions.

Knockaert’s first goal in 12 games set Brighton en route to another fourth-round tie, with Bissouma bagging his maiden Seagulls strike and Andone his third of the campaign.

Marc Pugh’s classy strike briefly had Bournemouth thinking of a second-half comeback, with the midfielder notching his first Cherries goal since August 2017.

But when Andone nodded in after a messy Brighton corner, the game was up.

Brighto’s Florin Andone scores his side’s third goal. Photo: Mark Kerton/PA Wire

Burnley 1 Barnsley 0

Substitute Chris Wood’s stoppage-time penalty sent Burnley through to the fourth round of the FA Cup as they beat Barnsley 1-0 at Turf Moor.

Wood converted from 12 yards after Matej Vydra was brought down in the area by Liam Lindsay.

It was the second time in the match the Premier League hosts had been awarded a spot-kick by referee Simon Hooper, with the first coming in the first half following a foul by Dimitri Cavare on Vydra.

However, that decision was overturned, Hooper halting Vydra as he was running up to take the penalty and signalling VAR was being used, before indicating it was no spot-kick due to offside — an incident that left Burnley boss Sean Dyche looking distinctly unimpressed.

The dramatic finale was harsh on League One Barnsley, who had a Cameron McGeehan goal ruled out for offside just before half-time.

Magic of the cup? There were a lot of empty seats as Burnley took on Barnsley. Photo: Dave Howarth/PA Wire

Sheffield Wednesday 0 Luton Town 0

Luton will be in the FA Cup fourth round draw for the first time since 2013 after earning a goalless draw away to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The Hatters defended well in the face of Wednesday pressure, who themselves snatched at chances and lacked a clinical nature in front of goal, resulting in a third successive draw for the home side.

Wednesday caretaker-manager Steve Agnew made just one change for his first game in charge, but a goalless return will see the Owls make the trip to Kenilworth Road in a third-round replay later this month.

A frustrating game saw Wednesday unable to break down their opponents, even when they went more direct late on with the introduction of Atdhe Nuhiu who won plenty of flick-ons. Late chances fell to Adam Reach abd Barry Bannan but neither could convert as the away side closed out a well-earned draw to force a replay.

Shrewsbury Town 1 Stoke City 1

Peter Crouch came off the bench to score a late equaliser as Stoke forced an FA Cup third-round replay after a 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury.

Ollie Norburn’s penalty in first-half stoppage time had given League One Shrewsbury the lead.

James McClean headed an early chance for Stoke over the bar before Ashley Williams drove wide from outside the penalty area.

Norburn had Shrewsbury’s first effort when his shot from 20 yards was stopped by Adam Federici.

Tom Ince then went close for the Championship side when his shot was well kept out by Steve Arnold and then McClean volleyed off target.

Shrewsbury went ahead at the end of the first half when Aaron Amadi-Holloway was fouled in the box and Norburn kept his cool to convert from the penalty spot.

Amadi-Holloway had the chance to double the home side’s advantage early in the second half when he headed Greg Docherty’s cross over the bar.

Stoke manager Gary Rowett made a triple substitution and it paid off with a 78th-minute equaliser as Crouch volleyed home at the far post after Tyrese Campbell’s cross fell his way.

West Bromwich Albion 1 Wigan Athletic 0

Bakary Sako scored his first goal for West Brom as they eased into the fourth round of the FA Cup at the expense of fellow Championship side Wigan with a 1-0 win at the Hawthorns.

Sako was released by Crystal Palace in the summer but had found his chances limited under Darren Moore.

The Mali international took his rare chance to start with the only goal just after the half hour in front of a crowd of just 15,465.

West Brom had won 2-0 when the sides met in the league at the same venue on Boxing Day and both teams were much changed from their last outings. Moore made nine changes to his line-up and Wigan counterpart Paul Cook seven.