FA Cup quarter-final draw keeps big guns apart

FA Cup holders Manchester City were drawn away at Newcastle in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

Sheffield United will host Arsenal, while Chelsea travel to Leicester after Frank Lampard team beat European and World champions Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The other last-eight tie will be between Norwich and the winner of Derby versus Manchester United, who play on Thursday night.

FA Cup quarter-final draw

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Newcastle vs Manchester City

Norwich vs Derby County or Manchester United

Leicester vs Chelsea

Matches will be played on the weekend of March 20th-22nd.