FA Cup quarter-final draw keeps big guns apart

If Manchester United can beat Derby they will take on Norwich at Carrow Road

Newcastle will host Manchester City in the last eight of the FA Cup. Photograph: Getty Images

Newcastle will host Manchester City in the last eight of the FA Cup. Photograph: Getty Images

 

FA Cup holders Manchester City were drawn away at Newcastle in the quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

Sheffield United will host Arsenal, while Chelsea travel to Leicester after Frank Lampard team beat European and World champions Liverpool on Tuesday night.

The other last-eight tie will be between Norwich and the winner of Derby versus Manchester United, who play on Thursday night.

FA Cup quarter-final draw

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Newcastle vs Manchester City

Norwich vs Derby County or Manchester United

Leicester vs Chelsea

Matches will be played on the weekend of March 20th-22nd.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.