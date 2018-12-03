FA Cup draw: Wolves will welcome Liverpool to Molineux

Wolverhapton Wanderers will host Liverpool in the pick of FA Cup third round ties after the draw was made on Monday night.

Manchester United will play Reading at Old Trafford, while Manchester City will welcome Rotherham United to the Etihad.

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to play Tranmere Rovers or non-league Southport, with Arsenal to play the winners of Blackpool against Solihull Moors.

FA Cup third round draw:

Accrington v Ipswich.

Aston Villa v Swansea.

Bolton v Walsall/Sunderland.

Bournemouth v Brighton.

Brentford v Oxford.

Bristol City v Huddersfield.

Burnley v Barnsley.

Chelsea v Nottm Forest.

Crystal Palace v Grimsby.

Derby v Southampton.

Everton v Lincoln.

Fulham v Oldham.

Gillingham v Cardiff.

Guiseley/Fleetwood v AFC Wimbledon.

Man City v Rotherham.

Man Utd v Reading.

Middlesbrough v Peterborough/Bradford.

Millwall v Hull.

Newcastle v Blackburn.

Norwich v Portsmouth.

Preston v Doncaster.

QPR v Leeds.

Sheff Utd v Barnet.

Sheff Wed v Luton.

Shrewsbury v Stoke.

Solihull/Blackpool v Arsenal.

Tranmere/Southport v Tottenham.

West Brom v Wigan.

West Ham v Birmingham.

Woking v Watford.

Wolves v Liverpool.

Wrexham/Newport v Leicester.

Ties to be played January 4th-7th.