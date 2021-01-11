FA Cup draw: Man United to host Liverpool in fourth round
Crawley were rewarded for their win over Leeds with a trip to Bournemouth
Scott McTominay of Manchester United celebrates with teammate Mason Greenwood after scoring the opening goal during their FA Cup third round win over Watford. Photo: Oli Scarff/Reuters
Manchester United will host Premier League champions Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round.
Monday night’s draw pitched 12-time winners United into battle with Jurgen Klopp’s men, who beat a coronavirus-hit Aston Villa side to book their place.
National League North side Chorley’s reward for their victory over a depleted Derby was a home tie with Premier League Wolves.
League Two Crawley, who dumped top-flight Leeds out of the competition in the third round, face a trip to Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth.
Fourth-tier counterparts Cheltenham, however, were rewarded for their win over Mansfield with a home tie against Premier League giants Manchester City.
Tottenham, 5-0 third-round winners at Marine of the Northern Premier League North West Division, are on the road again, with Championship strugglers Wycombe this time providing the opposition.
Should Chorley pull off a shock against Wolves, they could have another big date ahead of them after the fifth round draw pitched the winners in battle with either Southampton, Shrewsbury or 14-time winners Arsenal.
The victors in the Manchester United v Liverpool showdown will face Stockport, West Ham or Doncaster, while either Wycombe or Tottenham will travel to the winners of the Everton v Sheffield Wednesday tie.
FA Cup fourth round draw
Cheltenham Town v Manchester City
Bournemouth v Crawley Town
Swansea City v Nottingham Forest
Manchester United v Liverpool
Southampton or Shrewsbury Town v Arsenal
Barnsley v Norwich City
Chorley v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Millwall v Bristol City
Brighton & Hove Albion v Blackpool
Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
Fulham v Burnley
Sheffield United v Plymouth Argyle
Chelsea v Luton Town
Stockport County or West Ham United v Doncaster Rovers
Brentford v Leicester City
Everton v Sheffield Wednesday
All matches to be played the weekend of January 23rd
FA Cup fifth round draw
Fulham or Burnley will play Bournemouth or Crawley
Manchester United or Liverpool v Stockport County or West Ham or Doncaster Rovers
Sheffield United or Plymouth Argyle v Millwall or Bristol City
Chorley or Wolves v Southampton or Shrewsbury Town or Arsenal
Barnsley or Norwich City v Chelsea or Luton Town
Everton or Sheffield Wednesday v Wycombe Wanderers or Tottenham Hotspur
Swansea or Nottingham Forest v Cheltenham or Manchester City
Brentford or Leicester v Brighton or Blackpool
All matches to be played the weekend of February 10th