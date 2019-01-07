FA Cup draw: Arsenal drawn at home to Manchester United in fourth round
Newport County travel to Middlesbrough in next round
Pádraig Amond’s Newport County face a trip to Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA Wire
Arsenal will face Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round while Newport County have been rewarded for their exploits against Leicester City with a trip to Middlesbrough.
Fellow giantkillers Oldham and Barnet were drawn to face Doncaster and Brentford respectively, while AFC Wimbledon, who have reached the fourth round for first time in the club’s history, will take on West Ham.
Newport, who were beaten at this stage of the competition at Wembley last season by Tottenham after a replay, will nonetheless fancy their chances of reaching the fifth round despite a tough away draw against Tony Pulis’s side while Barnet will entertain another Championship side in the from of Brentford.
Elsewhere, Accrington Stanley will face Derby or Southampton while Millwall entertain Everton and Manchester City take on Burnley and Crystal Palace entertain Tottenham in another all-Premier League tie.
Holders Chelsea will face Sheffield Wednesday or Luton while Wolves’ reward for their surprise 2-1 victory over Liverpool courtesy of Rúben Neves’s goal is a trip to Shrewsbury or Stoke. – Guardian
FA CUP 4TH ROUND DRAW
Swansea City v Gillingham
AFC Wimbledon v West Ham
Shrewsbury Town/Stoke v Wolves
Millwall v Everton
Brighton v West Brom
Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers
Accrington Stanley v Derby County/Southampton
Doncaster Rovers v Oldham Athletic
Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday/Luton
Newcastle/ Blackburn v Watford
Middlesbrough v Newport County
Manchester City v Burnley
Barnet v Brentford
Portsmouth v QPR
Arsenal v Manchester United
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
Ties to be played weekend January 25th-28th