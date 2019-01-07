FA Cup draw: Arsenal drawn at home to Manchester United in fourth round

Arsenal will face Manchester United in the FA Cup fourth round while Newport County have been rewarded for their exploits against Leicester City with a trip to Middlesbrough.

Fellow giantkillers Oldham and Barnet were drawn to face Doncaster and Brentford respectively, while AFC Wimbledon, who have reached the fourth round for first time in the club’s history, will take on West Ham.

Newport, who were beaten at this stage of the competition at Wembley last season by Tottenham after a replay, will nonetheless fancy their chances of reaching the fifth round despite a tough away draw against Tony Pulis’s side while Barnet will entertain another Championship side in the from of Brentford.

Elsewhere, Accrington Stanley will face Derby or Southampton while Millwall entertain Everton and Manchester City take on Burnley and Crystal Palace entertain Tottenham in another all-Premier League tie.

Holders Chelsea will face Sheffield Wednesday or Luton while Wolves’ reward for their surprise 2-1 victory over Liverpool courtesy of Rúben Neves’s goal is a trip to Shrewsbury or Stoke. – Guardian

FA CUP 4TH ROUND DRAW

Swansea City v Gillingham

AFC Wimbledon v West Ham

Shrewsbury Town/Stoke v Wolves

Millwall v Everton

Brighton v West Brom

Bristol City v Bolton Wanderers

Accrington Stanley v Derby County/Southampton

Doncaster Rovers v Oldham Athletic

Chelsea v Sheffield Wednesday/Luton

Newcastle/ Blackburn v Watford

Middlesbrough v Newport County

Manchester City v Burnley

Barnet v Brentford

Portsmouth v QPR

Arsenal v Manchester United

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Ties to be played weekend January 25th-28th