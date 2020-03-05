FA contacts Eric Dier over incident with fan in the stands

The Football Association has opened an investigation and contacted Eric Dier for his observations after the Tottenham Hotspur player went into the stands and confronted a supporter after the FA Cup defeat by Norwich on Wednesday night.

Spurs have also opened an investigation and are working to identify the fan in question and they believe they know who he is. The club are not considering an internal punishment for Dier at the moment as they are focused on working with the FA to establish what happened.

So Eric Dier just launched passed me at #TottenhamHotspur game against #Norwich to launch into a fan. Make of that what you will @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/4HVz1fm6t4 — insert title (@queercatholic1) March 4, 2020

The FA is considering bringing a charge against Dier and is set to issue a statement on Thursday.

The incident happened after Norwich had won the FA Cup game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on penalties. Dier jumped over the advertising hoardings and tried to reach the supporter, who had become embroiled in a disagreement with Dier’s younger brother.

Dier was held back by stewards and other supporters and afterwards his manager, José Mourinho, said: “I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals, we cannot do, but in these circumstances, I think everyone of us will do. Because when somebody insults you and your family is there and your family gets involved with the person insulting you, in this case a younger brother, I think Eric did what we professionals we cannot do. But I repeat, probably every one of us would do.” – Guardian