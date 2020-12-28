Everton v Man City postponed due to positive Covid tests

Manchester City’s fixture away to Everton on Monday night has been postponed due to further cases of coronavirus within the club.

Three days after players Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus were among four individuals to return positive tests, City announced that a further round of testing had “returned a number of positive cases”.

City lodged a request to postpone the match on Monday morning with confirmation coming after a Premier League board meeting in the afternoon.

A statement from City read: “With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond.

“Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, has decided to postpone the fixture.”

A Premier League statement said the decision was taken following medical advice.

“The Board agreed to rearrange the game as a precaution, and further testing will now take place tomorrow,” the statement said.

“The decision has been taken with the health of players and staff the priority.”

The fixture is only the second Premier League game to be called off due to positive tests for coronavirus. The match between Aston Villa and Newcastle, due to be played on December 4th, was postponed due to cases within the Newcastle camp.

A day after Walker and Jesus’ positive tests were announced, City played Newcastle at home on St Stephen’s Day, winning 2-0.

The Premier League statement added: “The Premier League continues to have full confidence in its protocols and rules, and the way in which all clubs are implementing them.

“The League wishes those with Covid-19 a safe and speedy recovery and will rearrange the postponed fixture against Everton in due course.”