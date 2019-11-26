Everton say it’s business as usual as pressure mounts on Marco Silva

Everton maintain it is business as usual this week with under-pressure manager Marco Silva scheduled to take training on Tuesday afternoon.

The players were given Monday off but returned to Finch Farm on Tuesday to begin preparations for Sunday’s trip to Leicester.

Following Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to then-bottom side Norwich there has been speculation Silva’s job was under threat with some reports suggesting he could be sacked before the weekend.

However, Silva is scheduled to take the first training session of the week this afternoon.

Everton, who finished eighth last season, currently lie in 16th place in the Premier League, four points above the relegation places.

Silva, 42, was appointed in May 2018.