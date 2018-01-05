Everton’s Ross Barkley set for Chelsea medical

Midfielder in line to join champions for €16.8 million after summer move fell through

Andy Hunter

Ross Barkley is due to have a medical at Chelsea on Friday. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty

Ross Barkley is due to have a medical at Chelsea on Friday ahead of a proposed £15 million (€16.8m) transfer from Everton.

The Everton midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and new manager Sam Allardyce admitted on Thursday that the club is resigned to losing its homegrown talent, who has rejected offers to extend his stay at Goodison Park.

Chelsea renewed their approach to Everton after seeing a deadline day move for the 24-year-old collapse in the summer. The two clubs agreed a £35m fee and Barkley personal terms with the Premier League champions in August, only to request more time to consider the deal as he recovered from a serious hamstring injury.

That delay looks likely to cost Barkley’s boyhood club £20m in transfer revenue although Everton risk losing the England international for nothing in the summer and will reluctantly accept a cut-price move.

Barkley has been at Everton since he was 11-years-old, having been spotted by the club’s late and prolific former scout Sid Benson, and made 150 Premier League appearances.

His future at Goodison was thrown into doubt during Ronald Koeman’s reign as Everton manager, with the Dutch coach regularly criticising the midfielder in public and the player then stalling over a contract extension.

Koeman’s immediate replacement, David Unsworth, and permanent successor Allardyce both hoped a change in management would encourage Barkley to re-commit to Everton but that has not materialised. The England midfielder has not featured this season due to his recovery from hamstring surgery but returned to first-team training over the festive period.

(Guardian service)

